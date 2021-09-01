Health
European Health Organization says there is no urgent need to deploy COVID-19 booster shots for full vaccination
Global debate over the COVID-19 vaccine booster continues, with European health organizations saying there is no need to rush the next round, even if multiple countries are giving additional doses.
The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) showed on Wednesday that all vaccines approved in the region are highly protective against COVID-19-related hospitalizations, severe illnesses and deaths.
However, authorities also pointed out that additional doses could be considered for people with limited response to standard regimens, and these shots should be treated differently than booster doses. I added that there is.
The declaration occurs when multiple countries around the world are pursuing some form of booster program, including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Israel, the United States, and parts of Canada.
Currently, no formal national recommendations for boosters have yet been implemented, and the state will take its own position on whether to deploy a third dose to the population.
For example, Ontario and Alberta offer a third dose to some vulnerable populations, while Saskatchewan and Quebec have previously offered a combination vaccine, not because of weakened immunity or the threat of Delta. Countries that may not be aware of the vaccination status.
The United States has given more than 1 million booster doses
To the south of the border, the United States has given more than one million people a third dose of Pfizer BioNTech or Modena’s COVID-19 vaccine since August 13.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a third dose at least 28 days after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, which is likely to have a moderate to severe immune system weakness. bottom. Administration plan.
The US government has also announced plans to begin offering booster vaccines more widely starting September 20 if the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC determine it is necessary.
However, the plan is controversial, and some international experts question whether booster shots are really needed for most healthy and fully vaccinated individuals.
See | Do you need COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Now?
Questions and concerns about booster programs
New data from highly vaccinated countries around the world are also inconsistent, and the immune protection of the population declines over time in the proliferation of cases caused by the more contagious delta mutants. Some indicate that it is possible.
Given the number of countries in the world that lack access to the COVID-19 vaccine, the fairness of the vaccine is also questionable.
Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization’s emergency, said, “Giving out additional life jackets to those who already have them, while drowning others without a life jacket. I plan to do so. ” Experts during a press conference in August.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/europe-s-health-agency-says-no-urgent-need-to-roll-out-covid-19-booster-shots-to-fully-vaccinated-1.6161576
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]