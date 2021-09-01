European Health Organization says there is no urgent need to deploy COVID-19 booster shots for full vaccination

Global debate over the COVID-19 vaccine booster continues, with European health organizations saying there is no need to rush the next round, even if multiple countries are giving additional doses.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) showed on Wednesday that all vaccines approved in the region are highly protective against COVID-19-related hospitalizations, severe illnesses and deaths.

However, authorities also pointed out that additional doses could be considered for people with limited response to standard regimens, and these shots should be treated differently than booster doses. I added that there is.

The declaration occurs when multiple countries around the world are pursuing some form of booster program, including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Israel, the United States, and parts of Canada.

Currently, no formal national recommendations for boosters have yet been implemented, and the state will take its own position on whether to deploy a third dose to the population.

For example, Ontario and Alberta offer a third dose to some vulnerable populations, while Saskatchewan and Quebec have previously offered a combination vaccine, not because of weakened immunity or the threat of Delta. Countries that may not be aware of the vaccination status.

The United States has given more than 1 million booster doses

To the south of the border, the United States has given more than one million people a third dose of Pfizer BioNTech or Modena’s COVID-19 vaccine since August 13.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a third dose at least 28 days after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, which is likely to have a moderate to severe immune system weakness. bottom. Administration plan.

The US government has also announced plans to begin offering booster vaccines more widely starting September 20 if the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC determine it is necessary.

However, the plan is controversial, and some international experts question whether booster shots are really needed for most healthy and fully vaccinated individuals.

Questions and concerns about booster programs

New data from highly vaccinated countries around the world are also inconsistent, and the immune protection of the population declines over time in the proliferation of cases caused by the more contagious delta mutants. Some indicate that it is possible.

Given the number of countries in the world that lack access to the COVID-19 vaccine, the fairness of the vaccine is also questionable.

Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization’s emergency, said, “Giving out additional life jackets to those who already have them, while drowning others without a life jacket. I plan to do so. ” Experts during a press conference in August.