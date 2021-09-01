Sweetgreen CEO says vaccines are not a way out of the COVID pandemic





Shutdown is literally free, but it’s also posted on LinkedIn.Here, Sweetgreen co-founder and CEO Jonathan Neman Recently published Post — Then he deleted it Deputy pointed it out — In essence, it blames fat people for pandemic damage and calls on the government to create a “health obligation”. (Neman may be using a paid version of LinkedIn, but my claim is correct !!) The heart of his argument was as simple as it was stupid. “78% of COVID hospitalizations are obese and overweight. Perhaps there is a fundamental problem we aren’t paying close attention to?” Selling guacamole green salads and Shroomami bowls for $ 11 to $ 15. The founder of the salad chain, which made a lot of money, wrote. “Vaccines and masks cannot save us.” This is why you always take screenshots, kids. High BMI (itself Defective racist indicators) Classified by the CDC as a risk factor for severe COVID. It is important to note that vaccines can actually save us. As recently reported by CNNAccording to CDC data, more than 99% of fully vaccinated people do not experience breakthrough COVID cases that lead to hospitalization or death. Recent data collected by New York Times suggest Unvaccinated currently accounts for 95% to 99% of all COVID-related hospitalizations. I’m not the CEO or anything, but I find it to be a fairly effective vaccine. Neman, who claims to be vaccinated (in case his leanness and unlimited access to kale caesar do not protect him), fell into an anti-fat bias and persisted.Weight and health are not synonymous, and assuming body size is a marker of health ignores the method Anti-fat bias in the medical system It is harmful to people who are fat in the first place. Fat patients are routinely dismissed and their symptoms are either completely ignored or due to size. These patients either delay treatment or, in the worst case, lose medical care and the actual medical problems remain untreated. It’s not hard to imagine why fat people receive worse lifelong medical care than lean people.Overweight has been established as a risk factor, but in at least one study Patients with moderately obese COVID actually had a lower risk of death in the ICU.. But I’ve already spent a lot of time thinking about the health care needs of fat people than Neman had before posting the screed. So let’s move on to his proposed solution, “Health Mandate”. His idea now sticks to him here. It’s a brave idea that can only be obtained from the man who co-founded the salad chain. High tech companyBut it’s actually a salad chain. “What if I make the food that makes us sick illegal? What if I tax processed foods and refined sugar to pay for the effects of a pandemic?” It reflects the discussion of John McKee, a merchant and CEO of Whole Foods. The person who claimed in November 2020 We oppose that healthcare is an “essential ethical right.” Because people just change their “eating style, way of life, lifestyle, diet” and don’t need health care. There are many reasons why people who sell salads and make money want to make things other than salads illegal, and companies that make non-salad foods pay more taxes. To be honest, I sympathize with it. Sounds like a great business strategy, but I’m sorry for this Saladman, but I can’t end the pandemic.

