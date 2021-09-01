Mild COVID surge affects healthcare professionals

In July, 94 fully vaccinated health care workers at the University of California, San Diego were infected with the coronavirus and had at least one symptom. This is about 19 times more than the five people who got sick in June. And that number increased to 176 in August, and 18 more tests were positive, but there were no apparent signs of their illness.

Not all of those workers got sick enough to check in to the hospital, but they were all at home until their symptoms resolved and they tested negative for the corna virus. I had to.

Dr. Francesca Triani, an infectious disease specialist at the university, said that in mild cases of COVID-19, many medical facilities have reported a significant increase in demand for care along with the current summer coronavirus surge. Many front-line healthcare professionals have said that making calls is simply unsustainable.

“We can’t allow people to lose their jobs and stay home for 10 to 15 days with mild infections,” Torriani said. “We need to be available for them to work. We can’t afford to lose this important workforce temporarily.”

The current breakthrough case rate in the UC San Diego workforce received international attention on Wednesday. Letter to the editor At the famous New England Journal of Medicine.

A team of university researchers (Torriani’s corresponding author) examined management data on vaccination status for more than 19,000 employees and found that overall vaccination effectiveness was “90% from March to June.” It exceeded, but fell to 65.5% in July. ” “

Infection rates were still significantly higher for unvaccinated, but even more pronounced for complete vaccination, jumping from 0.3 per 1,000 employees in June to 5.7 per 1,000 in July. .. For unvaccinated workers, the rate moved from 4.9 to 16.4 per 1,000 people.

After examining the data, Dr. David Daudi, an infectious disease epidemiology researcher at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, reported a sudden increase in breakthrough cases in UCSD healthcare professionals nationwide. Said it was significantly more abrupt than.

Doctors said the decline in vaccine protection alone is unlikely to explain such a leap, nor can it explain the current increase in infectivity of delta mutants.

“I think there’s probably a weakening factor, a delta variant factor, and a factor that people behave in different ways,” Daudi said.

From a behavioral point of view, he said, it is important to remember that coronavirus infections occur when people are in close proximity for hours at a time. Simple things like a large retirement party can cause a temporary increase in infections in a group of people who work for the same employer. It’s also clear that UCSD employees are much more likely to be tested for infection than the general public because they are asked if they have symptoms every day when they commute to work.

However, understanding exactly why UCSD Health’s breakthrough case rate is rising is not as important as finding a way to prevent the virus from continuing to erode the workforce of healthcare providers. is not.

Torriani said the state has rejected a recent request to administer boosters to frontline workers. At this time, only Americans with a weakened immune system are allowed a third dose by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Biden administration Presentation On August 18, the booster will be available to anyone at least eight months before the second dose after September 20. However, the announcement contained language that required FDA and Advisory Committee on Immunization (ACIP) approval. An independent medical professional body that makes recommendations to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is unclear when the FDA will decide on this issue, after which approval from ACIP will be required.

However, a strong committee preliminarily examined data on the third dose during the meeting on Monday. under consideration Current evidence that the vaccine is less effective. Many members are skeptical, giving the data a clear signal that the vaccine is very good at preventing serious illness.

Dr. Beth P. Bell, a committee member at the University of Washington and a professor of public health, said:

Because millions of people have not yet been vaccinated in the United States, far more than if no vaccine is available worldwide, doctors say that US public health efforts are for unvaccinated Americans 2 He said it suggests that the focus should continue to be on initiating rounds. course.

“I think we need to remember that the most important thing we can do with vaccines is to keep working as hard as we can to encourage more people to get the primary series.” Said Bell.

However, the comment was about a third dose of 174 million Americans who were already fully immunized. ACIP members said on Monday that mild illness “burdens medical infrastructure” and “prevention of mild illness becomes more important as a public health goal because healthcare workers with mild illness cannot work.” Admitting that, we will soon provide boosters to frontline workers.

ACIP members confirmed this week that many healthcare providers are taking a third dose, even though they are only licensed for immunodeficiency, but authorities have vaccinated outside the approved two-dose schedule. Revealed that it poses a significant risk. NS I got it In a recent publication from the American Academy of Pediatrics, off-label recipients are disqualified from federal compensation if they experience significant side effects. Physicians may lose immunity from allegations of injury, the ability to continue to provide coronavirus vaccine, and payment of vaccination services.

She said she knew that part of the San Diego County community was finding a way to get a third dose, but Torriani said UCSD plans to follow the rules.

“You can’t move forward without a formal OK,” she said.

Johns Hopkins Infectious Diseases expert Daudi believes that the data from Israel, which has already been given many boosters, makes it reasonable for healthcare professionals to immediately benefit from boosters. He said it shows that. I’m not sure.

“It’s perfectly reasonable to return to the previous state a month, a month and a half, or two months after taking a booster shot,” he said. “It’s also reasonable that the booster shot resistance lasts for quite some time. We really don’t know the answer.”