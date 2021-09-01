A huge gold standard study clearly shows that surgical masks work to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

According to scientists, the results of a large study in Bangladesh clearly show that surgical masks reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

The results of the highest quality gold standard type clinical trials, known as randomized controlled trials, should “end the scientific debate” as to whether masks are effective in combating the COVID-19 epidemic.Said one of the authors who helped lead the research with Yale University The Washington Post.

“This is very challenging, but an important study for success,” Megan Ranney, a physician in emergency medicine and a professor at Brown University who was not part of the study, told Post. “People with mask prevention continue to say,’Where are the randomized controlled trials?’ Well, let’s go here.”

Related: Coronavirus mutants: How SARS-CoV-2 mutants stack up is as follows:

For the past year and a half, scientists have said that masks reduce the spread of the virus. However, it is very difficult to study how much a mask can help reduce permeation in the real world, where not everyone uses or wears the same quality mask properly. It’s difficult.

Observational studies that simply compare mask wearing behavior to infection rates in different regions can be confused by many other factors. Randomized trials (randomly assigned regardless of whether people receive medical intervention) are the most robust form of evidence. However, these are expensive and difficult to perform, especially for operations such as masking.

In a new study, Bangladeshi and US researchers tested the effectiveness of mask promotion and use in 600 villages in Bangladesh. According to the post, this study of more than 342,000 adults is the largest randomized trial ever conducted on the use of masks.

The study was posted as Preprint According to the post, it was posted on the Innovations for Poverty Action non-profit website on September 1, and has been peer-reviewed for publication in the journal Science.

In a trial between November 2020 and April 2021, about 178,000 people received “intervention” and about 164,000 did not. According to the survey, all members of the intervention group received free masks, were well informed about the importance of wearing masks, welcomed community leaders as a role model, and received direct reminders for eight weeks.

People in the control group did not receive any of these interventions. Researchers then placed observers throughout the community to track how many people properly wore masks and physically distanced on the roads at the main entrances to mosques, markets, villages and teahouses each week. Did.

Five and nine weeks after the start of the study, the researchers investigated participants for symptoms such as COVID-19. Then, about 10-12 weeks after the start of the study, blood samples were taken from symptomatic participants and tested for SARS-CoV-2 antibody.

Masking intervention tripled the use of appropriate masks, from 13.3% in the control group to 42.3% in the masking intervention group. They also found that the physical distance was about 24.1% in the control group, compared to 29.2% in the treatment group. Five months after the trial, “the effects of the intervention diminished.” That is, fewer people wore masks properly, but masks remained 10% higher in the intervention group than in the control group.

In the intervention group, 7.62% had COVID-19-like symptoms, compared to 8.62% in the control group. Researchers collected blood samples from approximately 11,000 participants and found that the intervention reduced symptomatic COVID-19 infection by 9.3%.

“Our results should not be construed to mean that masks can prevent only 10% of COVID-19 cases, not to mention 10% of COVID-19 mortality,” the authors said. I am writing in. This is because the intervention has caused 29 out of 100 people to wear masks. “The overall impact of near-universal masking is probably achievable by alternative strategies or stricter enforcement and can be several times greater than our 10% estimate,” they write. ..

The village was given either a cloth mask or a surgical mask. In villages given surgical masks, symptomatic infections were reduced by 11.2% compared to controls. The proportion was even higher in the elderly. Significant infections were reduced by 34.7% in those over 60 years of age who were given a free surgical mask with other interventions compared to the control group. They did not find that cloth masks reduced symptomatic infections compared to controls.

This study is one of many studies showing the benefits of masking, but it has some limitations.

For example, they were told to wear plain clothes modestly, but researchers who were investigating participants about how well they wore masks and how far they were physically distanced were theirs. It may have been recognized by research participants who may have changed their behavior, the author wrote. The study also failed to explain whether masks reduced the severity of symptoms by reducing the amount of virus that people were exposed to, or whether they completely reduced new infections.

Originally published in Live Science.