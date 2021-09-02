Public health experts explain why COVID vaccine hesitation is finally shrinking





Meghan Fitzgerald, RN, MPH and DrPH are part-time associate professors and private equity investors at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Public Health. She has decades of experience in the healthcare sector, from front-line patient care to advice to well-known healthcare companies. Here, she shares her view on why the hesitation of the COVID-19 vaccine is finally starting to shrink. The number of unvaccinated Americans is declining. On July 17, 100 million people who had not yet been vaccinated were eligible for vaccination. As of August 30, that number has dropped to 81.6 million. This is good news. All fully vaccinated individuals have one less risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19. This week, the United States achieved a daily vaccination rate of 875,000. Just four weeks ago, the rate was only 620,000 per day. What has changed between unvaccinated people? The increase in vaccination rates appears to be the result of some convergence trends. Fear of delta variants

FDA approval for Pfizer vaccine

Stronger local obligations Delta changed the game In June, millions of Americans who hated vaccines thought they could “wait and see” when it came to receiving injections. Now, people are beginning to realize that if they are not vaccinated, they are very likely to actually get COVID-19. The increase in vaccination appears to be consistent with the resurrection of the virus due to the delta mutation. There have been many studies demonstrating its amazing transmissibility to tear unvaccinated individuals.Overwhelming neglect is difficult data Delta variants increase the risk of unvaccinated hospitalization. CDC data Recently announced on August 24th White house briefing Shows that because of Delta, unvaccinated people are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. FDA approval gives way to vaccine obligations Pfizer-BioNTech’s official FDA approval may have stripped the vaccine’s hesitation. August 31st ABC analysis Pfizer’s full approval showed a 17% increase in the number of Americans vaccinated with the first dose. FDA approval was also a lot of catalyst Fortune 500 Companies had to start mandating vaccines. In some cases, companies have decided that, like CNN, they can even dismiss unvaccinated employees. NASCAR The vaccinated driver was placed in pole position. Vaccinated drivers must test negative for COVID-19 3 days after exposure to obtain a driving permit. Unvaccinated drivers must be negative for 5 days during 1 week of quarantine. Who do I still need to contact? Medicaid registrants are vaccinated against COVID-19 at a much lower rate than the general population. In California, 49% of the eligible Medicaid (California Medicaid) population is at least partially vaccinated, compared to 74% of all Californians. This population is difficult to track and reach because it is hampered by challenges such as lack of transportation and access to health care. The next step in getting people vaccinated requires public health professionals to look at all the gaps in our population and determine the needs of unvaccinated people. It’s time to move from a national vaccine outreach strategy to regional and individual tactics. Not everyone lives near a medical center. Not everyone has an employer who is eager to get them vaccinated. It is our job to meet them where they are. The information in this article is up to date as of the date stated. In other words, reading this may provide new information. For the latest update of COVID-19, Coronavirus news page..

