COVID-19 Fatigue: What You Need to Know





Fatigue is a fairly common symptom for many people with COVID-19. It can make you bored and tired, rob you of your energy, and eat up your ability to get things done. Depending on the severity of the COVID-19 infection, it may last 2-3 weeks. However, some people with severe infections may experience mist-like malaise and pain in the brain for weeks or months. It may persist even after the COVID-19 infection has been resolved. How do you feel COVID fatigue? When your body is fighting Virus infection Like COVID-19, you may find it very tired and difficult to concentrate. This is fatigue. Depending on the severity, the symptoms of fatigue range as follows: Chronic fatigue or drowsiness

headache

dizzy

Muscle pain and pain

Weakness

Reacts with slow reflexes

Low decision-making skills

Mood and irritability

Insufficient hand-eye coordination

Decreased appetite

Reduction Immune system function

Blurred vision

Short-term memory problems

Lack of concentration

I can’t pay attention to my surroundings and the situation in front of me.

Low motivation

Hallucinations Long-distance COVID and fatigue According to experts, up to 30% of people infected with COVID-19 infection worldwide develop COVID symptoms that last weeks to months after the virus is removed from the body.Doctors call this condition long-distance COVID-19 or Long COVID-19. Many people deal with ongoing chronic fatigue, or “fatigue after a viral infection.” Symptoms include fog and pain in the brain. Researchers point out that about 7% of people with mild to severe COVID-19 may have long-term symptoms. A study of 143 people with severe COVID-19 found that 87% of participants remained tired two months after their first admission. In mild cases, fatigue may continue for 2-3 weeks after a positive COVID-19 test. Experts do not know exactly what causes persistent fatigue and long COVID-19, but contact with certain types of infections can lead to loss of the body’s natural response. Some researchers say that. They believe that long-term COVID malaise resembles the symptoms of a complex condition called myalgic encephalomyelitis.Chronic fatigue syndrome (ME / CFS).

Continue What can you do to manage COVID fatigue? Fatigue can consume energy and prevent you from doing everyday things when you have a viral illness such as COVID-19 or long-distance COVID-19. To manage your illness and post-COVID health and relieve fatigue, you need to do the following: Accept that fatigue is a real side effect of COVID-19.

Please sleep soundly. This can help your body store energy.

Careful meditation, aromatherapy, yoga, When Tai Chi.. These help reduce the symptoms of stress and malaise.

Plan ahead of what you can do with limited energy.

Prioritize important tasks. This helps you spend your energy only on what you need to do.

Delegate a particular task to someone else who can complete it for you. This includes activities such as grocery shopping and cooking.

Try to stay active. Viral infections can knock out your energy, but movement and light exercise can energize you.

Keep a diary about everything that causes or exacerbates fatigue. This helps avoid energy-consuming activities.

Eat foods that energize your body.

Keep hydrating. When do I need to talk to my doctor about COVID fatigue? If you are infected with COVID-19 and find that you are tired for more than a couple of weeks, it is best to tell your doctor about it. Talk to your doctor in the following cases: Fatigue worsens rather than improves.

Your symptoms haven’t changed after 4 weeks.

You are worried or have other new symptoms. Experts and doctors are still learning about the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the CDC recommends that anyone over the age of 12 be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine if they are eligible to prevent COVID infection and its symptoms. Vaccines are safe and effective in preventing and limiting the spread of the virus. If you have been infected with COVID-19, wait until the infection is resolved before you become infected. If you are not sure, talk to your doctor. sauce source: CDC: “About the COVID-19 vaccine”, “Frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine”. Johns Hopkins Medicine: “COVID-19 News: To many, long COVID looks like chronic fatigue.” NHS: “What is fatigue?” Neurology Frontier: “ME / CFS-like post-Covid-19 fatigue syndrome paradigm”. Better Health Channel: “Fatigue”.

