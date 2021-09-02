Michigan has reported 4,494 new cases of coronavirus and 59 deaths since Tuesday, August 31st.

On Tuesday, August 31st and Wednesday, September 1st, 4,494 new cases of confirmed coronavirus (mean 2,247 per day) and 59 confirmed deaths of COVID-19 were reported.

Of the new deaths reported on Wednesday, 36 were identified in a death certificate review, three times a week, and the number of cases confirmed since the last web update on Monday, August 30. Represents a new introduction to the Michigan Disease Monitoring System. ..

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan reported an average of 1,924 new confirmed cases and 22 new reported confirmed deaths per day last week.

This is an increase from an average of 1,763 confirmed cases over the 7 days of August 25, a week ago.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 951,192 cases of coronavirus have been reported and 20,316 deaths have been confirmed. In addition, the state reported 114,479 possible cases and 1,300 possible deaths, which were determined by doctors and / or antigen tests to be COVID-19, but confirmed PCR to detect the presence of the virus. No inspection was done.

Of the 83 counties in Michigan, 82 reported new cases on Tuesday and / or Wednesday.

Only Luce County, in the eastern part of the Upper Peninsula, saw no new cases.

Wayne County topped the list with 604 new cases. This was followed by Auckland at 521, McComb at 384, and Kent at 396. The top 10 McComb (384), Ottawa (183), Washtenaw (173), Genecy (168), Kalamazoo (144), Livingston (104) and Ingum (99) are closed.

As of Wednesday, September 1, state-wide hospitals are treating 1,258 patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, and the ICU has 344 patients. Of those hospitalized, 20 are children. This is an increase from 1,235, including 26 children on August 25, when there were 274 patients in the ICU.

Of the 30,103 diagnostic tests processed on Tuesday, August 31, 9.5% returned positive for SARS-CoV-2. The 7-day average went from 8.2% on August 24th to 9.1%.

The graph below shows new cases over the last 30 days based on the onset of symptoms. Recent figures are incomplete in this graph, as it can take up to a week or more after getting sick to see coronavirus test results.

You can recall charts for any county and hover your cursor over the bar to see the date and the number of cases.

The average 7-day death toll in Michigan is 22. The average death toll for the seven days on August 25 was 12, but it is increasing. (This average is based on the date reported by MDHHS, not the actual date of death.) From July to August, the number remained less than 10.

For more information on state-wide data, please visit: MLive Coronavirus Data Page..

To find a test site near you State online test search Send an email to [email protected]Or call 888-535-6136 between 8am and 5pm on weekdays.

