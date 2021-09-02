Health
BC Maru COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot for Immunodeficient and Vulnerable Elderly
British Columbia health officials say they are planning a potential deployment of a third vaccine, “Booster Shot,” for the most vulnerable people. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection)..
State health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed on Tuesday that authorities are developing plans for immunocompromised people and those living in long-term care and livelihood support facilities.
Henry said the state could announce a booster plan for people with weakened immunity within the next week or two.
Alberta Offers Third COVID-19 Vaccination to People Residents of Immunodeficiency Mass Medicine
On the caregiver’s timeline, she added, the injections will be given around October and may be given along with the flu shot.
“And everyone will come up with recommendations for the best options and the best timing in the coming weeks, in terms of whether a third dose is needed,” Henry said.
Horacio Bach, a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Infectious Diseases at the UBC School of Medicine, said studies around the world have shown that the protection provided by vaccines diminishes over time.
“We know that when the levels of protective or neutralizing antibodies we develop as a result of two doses of the vaccine are about 4, 5, or 6 months, they begin to decline.” Bach said.
Trend story
Studies show that the average defense provided by the vaccine can be reduced to 33 percent, he added.
He said that people with a damaged immune system, transplant recipients, or taking certain anti-cancer drugs are especially at risk because the immune system cannot produce the same response from the vaccine. Stated.
In particular, Israel, the United States, and Alberta are planning or have already begun offering a third dose to a specific group of people.
Henry said BC’s decision to increase the time between the first and second doses of the vaccine seemed to extend the duration of immunization.
“So the data we’re looking at right now doesn’t show that we still need booster doses,” she said. “Maybe it’s sometime in the new year for the average person, starting at age.”
According to Bach, one of the benefits of the third dose is that it can be prescribed around a specific pelplomer of the delta variant, which is superior to current vaccines developed around the original COVID-19 variant. It may be able to provide protection.
“We need to redesign the antibody against this variant in the body, not the previous one,” he said.
“We only make a few changes to make sure that the antibodies and proteins work like keys and tablets.”
Henry said the booster shot issue is being investigated by both the federal immunization advisory board and BC’s own immunization board.
