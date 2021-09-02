Hospitalizations continue to increase as British Columbia records 785 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths.

British Columbia health officials have announced 785 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths.

In a statement Wednesday, the State Department of Health said there were 5,873 active cases of people infected with the new coronavirus in British Columbia.

A total of 199 people are hospitalized and 112 are in the intensive care unit.

Overall hospitalization usually lags behind spikes and dips in new cases, an increase of about 43 percent from last week when 139 people were hospitalized for the disease.

The number of patients in the intensive care unit has increased by about 49% from 75 a week ago.

To date, 7,472,114 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, including 3,362,840 second doses.

During the period from August 17th to 30th, 83.4% of hospitalizations were unvaccinated and 80% of cases from August 24th to 30th were unvaccinated. ..

The state’s death toll from the disease is 1,818 of the 164,773 cases identified so far.

There are a total of 19 active outbreaks in the state, including one new medical facility outbreak at the Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) Arbutus Care Center.

In a statement, VCH states that outbreak prevention measures have been implemented and affected units have been closed for visitors, new admissions, and movements.

New modeling shows that the case is retained

New epidemiological modeling released on Tuesday showed that the state did not expect a significant reduction in daily case numbers the following month.

Instead, authorities believe that the more likely scenario is a stagnation of cases and hospitalization similar to what the state is currently seeing. Or a slight increase..

The regional breakdown of new cases announced on Wednesday is as follows:

Interior Health’s 266 new cases have 2,299 active cases.

Fraser Health’s 246 new cases have 1,504 active cases.

There are 110 new cases and 1,042 active cases at Vancouver Coastal Health.

Island Health has 69 new cases and 538 active cases.

There are 94 new cases in Northern Health and 483 active cases.

There are no new cases of people living outside Canada, a group with seven active cases.

“Even with a lot of infectious contacts with people who aren’t protected by vaccination, the virus can get sick very easily,” Dr. Bonnie Henry of the State Department of Health told the CBC. Initial version Guest host Michelle Elliott.

Numbers presented by Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix suggest that vaccination rates need to be increased by an average of 7 percent in all age groups to reduce cases and hospitalizations by October. ..

“Unvaccinated pandemic”

Henry said the state is currently “in an unvaccinated pandemic” on Tuesday.

“This is a pandemic that is spreading rapidly among the pockets of unvaccinated people,” Henry said at a news conference.

“A modest increase in immunization can make a big difference.”

According to Henry, the vaccine is being given to people who are not yet accessible, such as through schools and event pop-up clinics.

“We know that young people are living a busy life. There are so many things happening right now that we need to make it easier,” Henry said.

British Colombians over the age of 12 who are not yet immunized can register in three ways:

People can also be immunized at walk-in clinics throughout the state.