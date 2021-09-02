North Dakota leaders begging for vaccination, masking-Twin Cities as COVID-19 surge approaches

BISMARCK — North Dakota Governor Doug Burgham and hospital top executives gathered at a press conference on Wednesday to deliver a unified message. If residents do not seek the COVID-19 vaccine, wear a mask and resume social distance at a higher rate. The system can be overwhelmed in the coming weeks.

States like Mississippi, where hospitals have reached their limits, should provide North Dakota with a story of caution, Bergham said.

“It can happen here because of some of the same characteristics of limited (hospital) capacity and low vaccination coverage,” Burgum said.

Healthcare giants Sanford, Essentia, Altor, CHI St. Alexius, and Trinity leaders already have hospitals in the state’s largest cities due to staffing issues and a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. He said he was pushing the limits.

Stimulated by the highly contagious delta mutation, North Dakota’s COVID-19 infection increased five-fold in August, and hospital officials such as CEO Sanford Bismarck and President Michael Lebeau said the state until at least late September. Is expected to reach its peak.

Dr. Jeffrey Suther, chief of medical staff at Trinity Minot, said the virus is depriving the medical field and patients of choice. If local health care providers lack staff, space, or resources, the accused hospital will have to postpone surgery and other scheduled procedures, but patients will have hundreds of miles to get medical care. You may have to move.

None of the major hospitals have completely interrupted elective surgery, but LeBeau and Sather said that if their hospitals were too burdensome to reassess their abilities daily and devote resources to them. He said he frequently postponed the procedure. According to LeBeau, Sanford Fargo has already implemented plans to reduce surgery by 30% to free up capacity.

If the surprising increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continues, Suther said understaffed hospitals could stretch nurses very thinly and unskilled workers could take care of patients. If the hospital cannot do “normal work”, everyone in need of medical care will suffer.

LeBeau believes that the state’s health care system will be flexible to challenge high hospitalization rates and diminished capacity, but at a cost. Front-line healthcare workers have to regain slack, and those seeking medical care suffer and sometimes die of preventable illness.

“Because of the good tools, this (surge) isn’t the same as it was a year ago, but it’s also more constrained,” Burgum said.

This vaccine has been shown to prevent many COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. About 90% of people hospitalized for the virus in North Dakota are not completely vaccinated. Fully immunized residents, including most older people, are much more likely to avoid serious illness from COVID-19 and be discharged in the event of an imminent surge.

But travel nurses aren’t as available as last year, as many are backing in the smashed southern United States, Burgham said. This means that hospitals suffering from staff shortages have less relief.

Unvaccinated residents have a choice, and if they choose to abandon the shot, they will be hospitalized and love them who don’t even know who needs the hospital bed they occupy. Bergum said there was a risk of harming people and people.

Approximately 20% of COVID-19 cases active in North Dakota are adolescents under the age of 15, according to data from the North Dakota Department of Health.

Health officials said Wednesday that more young people were infected with COVID-19 and needed hospitalization in North Dakota and across the country compared to a year ago. This increase is primarily due to the highly contagious delta mutation that is responsible for most COVID-19 cases throughout the United States and in the state of Nosdakota.

According to the state, as of Wednesday, four children under the age of 15 were hospitalized for COVID-19 in North Dakota.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, nearly 20% of the reported new positive cases were adolescents under the age of 15.

Cass County, including Fargo, has 474 most known active cases in the state. Burleigh County had 451 known cases as of Wednesday, and Ward County, including Minot, had 204 cases.

As of Tuesday, the state had an average 14-day rolling positive rate of 6.54%, with 184 reinfections since June 27.

In North Dakota, as of Tuesday, there were 16 staffed ICU beds and 199 staffed inpatient beds throughout the state. As of Tuesday, two hospitals in Bismarck had one staffed ICU bed, three hospitals in Fargo had ten staffed ICU beds, and two in Grand Forks.

Last week, the Ministry of Health began publishing data on groundbreaking cases. A breakthrough case occurs when testing for COVID-19 positivity after complete vaccination. In the week of August 22, the state reported 12 hospitalizations in which the person was fully vaccinated and 77 hospitalizations in which the person was not completely vaccinated.

North Dakota has the lowest vaccination coverage in the United States, ranking 42nd out of 50, Bergham said Wednesday. About 48% of all North Dakota is fully vaccinated, but only about 25% of residents aged 12-18 years.

After being fully vaccinated, a person can become infected with COVID-19, but health officials emphasize that vaccinated people are often less severe and less likely to be hospitalized.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 320,000 people in North Dakota have been fully vaccinated, 0.0405% of whom were hospitalized for COVID-19. When a person is vaccinated, the chances of getting infected also decrease.

In North Dakota, 1 in 175 fully vaccinated people tested positive for COVID-19 compared to 1 in 15 unvaccinated people. For more information on vaccines, please visit www.health.nd.gov / covidvaccinelocator.