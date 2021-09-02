COVID-19 cases in children and teens continue to grow | Coronavirus News





Paducah — If you have children under the age of 18, your chances of getting COVID-19 continue to increase. After a decrease in early summer, the number of cases in children increased. Last month it increased fivefold. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, the number of cases nationwide increased from about 38,000 in the week until July 22 to about 204,000 last week. In an hour, 14, 12, and 18 years old passed the COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic behind the Paducah-McCracken County Health Center. At the age of 18, Taylor Fulton continued to vaccinate until he was qualified for the Modana vaccine. Fulton has previously been infected with COVID-19. “I was crowded,” she said. “When I took a breath, my lungs hurt and my whole body felt terrible.” She was finally negative a few days ago, but her symptoms are protracted. “Since then, the lymph nodes have swollen. There is random and sporadic pain in the chest,” she said. She did not have those symptoms prior to the COVID-19 diagnosis. Early research Some symptoms of long COVID for children include fatigue, muscle and joint pain, headache, insomnia, respiratory problems, and palpitations. Researchers also say that there may be up to 100 other symptoms, such as gastrointestinal problems, nausea, dizziness, seizures, hallucinations, and testicular pain. Many medical professionals agree that recovery from COVID-19 usually takes days or weeks, and most recover completely within 12 weeks. Those probabilities still do not stop Fulton from worrying about her long-term health. “I’m really scared. I’m really scared,” she said. Most long-term symptoms of COVID-19 are being studied in adults rather than children. One study of long-term COVID in children suggests that more than half of children between the ages of 6 and 16 infected with the new coronavirus have at least one symptom that lasts 120 days or longer.

