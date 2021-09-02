The immunity gained from COVID-19 infection ignores the risk of getting sick

The headlines disseminated online claim that studies conducted in Israel show that people who have recovered from COVID-19 have stronger protection from the virus than those who have just been vaccinated. increase.

The heading is from paper On the conservative website Gateway Pundit, vaccines are called “” and Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the leading epidemiologists in the United States, is called “President”. The heading states:

“A new Israeli study shows that fully vaccinated people are” at higher risk of hospitalization “and are 13 times more likely to catch Covid-19 than those who recover and have innate immunity. I did. “

Headlines shared on Instagram director This was flagged as part of Facebook's efforts to combat false news and false information in news feeds.

The headings accurately reflect some of the findings of the study, but include that only one vaccine was tested and that COVID-19 poses a much greater risk to unvaccinated people. , Ignoring research restrictions.

Without that context, the headline leaves the impression that it is safer to get COVID-19 and want to recover than to try to avoid it by being vaccinated. That is not true.

the study

NS study Is what is known as PreprintThis means that it has not yet been scrutinized by an expert. Posted on medRxiv.com on August 25th with the following note added: “This article is preprinted and not peer-reviewed. It reports new medical research that has not yet been evaluated and should not be used as a clinical guide. Practice.”

The study was led by researchers at the Maccabi Research & Innovation Center at Maccabi Healthcare Services in Tel Aviv. They reviewed the records of patients with the Maccabi medical system — 674,000 fully vaccinated patients and 105,000 infected patients. Of the 105,000 infected, 63,000 were unvaccinated and 42,000 received a single dose of Pfizer three months after recovery.

The researchers said the study was “the largest real-world observational study comparing innate immunity” from infection with coronavirus and was the immunity provided by the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. They examined the records of patients from June to August 2021 when the delta variant was predominant in Israel.

They found:

People who received both Pfizer vaccines in January or February 2021 were more likely to have a breakthrough infection with a delta variant than unvaccinated people who had COVID-19 during the same period. It was twice as expensive.

Over a long period of time, people who were fully vaccinated in this study could be infected because the infection occurred at any time between March 2020 and February 2021 and the various variants were predominant in Israel. He was seven times more likely to experience a “symptomatic disorder”. “In the study, more than unvaccinated people.

This study showed that “innate immunity provides longer, lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease, and hospitalization for delta mutations” compared to Pfizer’s double-dose vaccine-induced immunity. However, previously infected people received additional protection from a single dose of the vaccine.

Precautions in interpreting survey results

Research is proceeding smoothly received NS A few Expert as an indicator of the strength of innate immunity. However, there are restrictions, including the fact that it was done through a record review. This is limited by behavioral biases seeking health care, such as testing, wearing masks, and social distance, and can vary between the compared groups. Of the Vaccine Development and Global Health Center at the University of Maryland.

“This type of study plan is not as robust as a prospective study that positively tracks individuals in time, tests them regularly, and systematically collects data on their symptoms,” he said. “To determine if these findings can be reproduced, we need to do a prospective study.

Measuring immunity by comparing the COVID-19 reinfection rate of unvaccinated individuals with the breakthrough infection rate of vaccinated individuals is against the risk of being infected with COVID-19 in the first place and the serious illnesses caused by the vaccine. I’m ignoring the defense.As we did report:

As of late July, vaccinated people taller than Percentage of new COVID-19 cases in Israel over unvaccinated patients. (This is not unexpected because Israel has a high overall vaccination rate.) However, among Israelis who have been fully vaccinated and have experienced breakthrough infections, the COVID-19 vaccine is available. 88% valid Prevents the need for hospitalization and is effective for 91% of serious illnesses.

Early Israeli vaccination campaigns resulted in more than 60% of the population being completely vaccinated, leading to a significant reduction in serious cases and deaths in the country.

In august, we Rated False Claims that it is safer to get vaccinated than not to get vaccinated. Studies of the general adult population in the United States show that Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are 86% to 89% effective against infection and 96% effective against hospitalization. according to To the Federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Early evidence of the Johnson & Johnson / Janssen vaccine has also shown efficacy against COVID-19, but more research is underway at the CDC. Said..

“The proposal that infection may be better than vaccination does not take into account the inherent risks associated with COVID-19 infection, including death,” Lawrence said. “Vaccination is the best preventive measure, which is clearly demonstrated in multiple prospective, randomized, double-blind clinical trials of very high quality for clinical studies.”

Expert Said Seeking immunity by intentional infection would put unvaccinated people at significant risk of severe illness or death, or a protracted and serious symptom of what is called long COVID, Journal Science.

According to the University of Washington immunologist Marion Pepper, Maccabi’s work shows the benefits of innate immunity, but “does not consider the effects of this virus on the body.”

Our ruling

A widely shared headline on social media is: “In a new Israeli study, fully vaccinated people are’at higher risk of hospitalization’, 13 times more COVID than those who have recovered and have innate immunity- It turns out that there is a high probability of being infected with 19. “

In this non-peer-reviewed study, people infected with COVID-19 had greater protection against reinfection with delta variants of the virus than vaccinated people had against infection. I found out that I had.

However, the proposal under the heading that people should not be vaccinated has repeatedly found that peer-reviewed studies are more likely to avoid hospitalization and death if vaccinated people become infected. I’m ignoring the fact.

The statement is partially accurate, but important details have been omitted. We rate it as half-truth.