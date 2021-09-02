Covid: Providing a third vaccination for people with a significantly weakened immune system

Play the video

Martin Bristow is being treated for blood cancer and has weakened immunity. Tom Clarke, editor of ITV News Science, will see if a third booster jab will be offered for added protection.

One-third is provided to people over the age of 12 in the UK with a significantly weakened immune system Coronavirus vaccine, The Minister of Health announced.

Sajid Javid has advice from the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI). COVID-19 What the vaccine provides is significantly reduced in immunosuppressed people and should be given first.

“We know that people in certain conditions who are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 may have had weaker protection against the virus from two vaccinations,” he said.

“I am determined to make sure that I am doing everything I can to protect this group of people, and a third dose will help me achieve that.

“The NHS will contact people as soon as possible to discuss their needs and arrange for a third dose if clinically appropriate.”

However, the announcement does not signal the start of the booster jab program, Javid said, adding that it is scheduled to start in September.

Some over the age of 12 have not yet received the first Covid jab, while others have been set to the third jab. credit: PA

“We are still considering the potential benefits of booster immune vaccines for the rest of us and are waiting for further evidence to inform us of this decision,” the group said.

Who will be offered the top-up jab?

People who have had leukemia, advanced HIV, or a recent organ transplant are considered immunosuppressed and may be one of the first people to receive a third jab.

JCVI said the third jab should be given “at least 8 weeks after the second dose, but with the flexibility to adjust the timing to minimize immunosuppression during vaccination.” rice field.

“Immunosuppression varies greatly in severity and duration,” JCVI said, but about 40% of people with a weakened immune system had low levels of Covid antibody even after two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Sajid Javid has announced a third jab top-up scheme.

“For example, it is better to get the vaccine before receiving chemotherapy than during treatment,” he said.

The data show that “almost all immunosuppressed individuals started an immune response after two doses,” but lower than the other populations.

Professor Jonathan Vantam, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said:

“The degree of protection depends on the degree of immunosuppression and its underlying reason.”

Tom Clarke, Editor of ITV News Science, explains why booster jabs aren’t yet available to the general public

He added: “We must do everything we can reasonably to avoid this group being disadvantaged. The third single dose is a step in this direction.

“We are also working hard to ensure that there are other medical interventions available in these groups, including specific treatments such as antivirals and monoclonal antibodies.”

Will Top-Up Jab be Provided to All Immunosuppressed People?

According to JCVI, Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are offered to people over the age of 12, and either it or Moderna jab can be given to people over the age of 18.

The group added that people with less severe immunosuppression “are not included in this advice, but are likely to be eligible for another dose as part of a potential booster program.” ..

The difference between Booster Jab and the program announced today is that “an additional” additional “dose for those who may not have generated a complete immune response to the first two doses is the third one. It is a single dose. ” ..

“In contrast, booster immunization is a later dose to extend the protection period from the main course of vaccination.”