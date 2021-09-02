COVID-19 Surge-Related Statement from Kansas City Hospital Leaders – Lee’s Summit Tribune





August 30, 2021 I need your power. Hospitals in the Kansas City area are experiencing unprecedented demand for critical care, and COVID-19 patients are stressing other high demands for hospital resources. When hospital inpatients and ICU beds fill up, the health of everyone in the community is at stake. This is especially true for patients in need of emergency treatment for trauma, heart attack, or stroke. In this case, time can affect the results. With COVID-19, unlike other health conditions, small measures can make a big difference. Vaccination can significantly reduce the need for hospital care, and public health measures can reduce infection. Even if all unvaccinated members of our community seek vaccines today, their full level of immunity will be weeks away. Vaccines are a long-term solution because today we have very high infection and hospitalization rates. Public health measures (especially proper masking and distance) can have immediate effects by reducing pressure through reduced infection rates. As hospital leaders, we recommend that everyone be vaccinated. In addition, we encourage the general public to take all possible steps to minimize the risk of exposure, illness, and the spread of illness. Vaccines, masks, and distances allow you to bend curves to maintain your ability to care for your neighbors when needed. “ – Kansas City Metropolitan Healthcare Council “The patients we see in our hospitals are younger and sick than ever, and the number of cases continues to grow. This will escalate unless each of us takes action to change the course of the virus. The situation continues. The good news is that we know what we need to do. Our message to everyone is to be vaccinated, wear a mask and stay socially distant. To avoid large numbers of people and help protect yourself, your family, and our entire Kansas City community. “ – Chief Medical Officer of St. Luke’s Health System, Doctor of Medicine, Chris Perryman “Like other healthcare systems in the region, the number of cases of COVID-19 has increased significantly. This surge is unique. Over 95% of critically ill patients are young and previously healthy. In patients, the average age is 54 years. And unlike last year’s COVID surge, most of these hospitalizations are preventable. Vaccines, masks, and social distance can make a big difference and help reduce infections. Get vaccinated as soon as possible to make a difference for yourself, your family, and your community. “ – Kimberly Megow, MD, Chief Medical Officer of HCA Midwest Health “We want to help keep our community safe. It helps to care for many non-COVID patients and COVID-19 patients in our hospital. Wearing a mask We know that the pillars of infection control, including, have kept hospital staff safe. It is clear from national data that masks help bend curves. Masking is a long-term solution. Not, but masks can help us until enough people are vaccinated that can really delay this pandemic. The combination of infection control and vaccination makes us move forward and It’s a way to keep patients and the community safe. “ – Stephen W. Stites, MD, Chief Medical Officer, University of Kansas Health Systems

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lstribune.net/index.php/2021/08/30/covid-19-surge-related-statements-from-kansas-city-hospital-leaders/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos