Hospitals are urging vaccinations as COVID hospitalizations and infectious diseases increase

Oak Ridge’s Methodist Medical Center is shown above. (Submitted file photo)

Hospitals and healthcare networks in East Tennessee on Wednesday urged those eligible to be vaccinated as COVID-19 infections increased and hospitalizations reached and passed peak winter levels. They also encouraged people to wear face masks and maintain physical distance when possible.

“The last 18 months have been difficult for everyone in many ways, and the proliferation of COVID-19 infections over the past few months has been very difficult,” the hospital and medical network said in a joint statement. “The proliferation of delta variant-related infections has led to more hospitalizations in the region than the COVID-related census we witnessed in January 2021.”

The statements were from the Blount Memorial Hospital, Covenant Health (including Oak Ridge’s Methodist Medical Center), East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Sweetwater Hospital Association, Tennova Healthcare, and the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The statement acknowledged that people were eager to move the coronavirus out of the pandemic and said vaccination would help.

“We continue to believe that vaccination is the fastest and most effective way to get out of the pandemic,” the statement said. “With this belief, our hospital organization is working together to reach out to everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated with COVID-19. Throughout our medical system, for COVID-19. More than 80% of hospitalized people are not vaccinated. Many have avoided vaccination due to myths and false information about vaccine safety. Tests, clinical trials, and worldwide results show that the vaccine is safe and effective. As a result of COVID-19, the virus infects or spreads, is hospitalized, or dies. It greatly reduces the chances of it and also significantly reduces the risk of the community experiencing another virus outbreak. If you are hesitant to vaccinate, make informed and informed decisions. Discuss your concerns with your healthcare provider so that you can do so. “

In addition to the significant increase in COVID cases, the healthcare system also faces a shortage of US healthcare workers.

“Tennessee is no exception,” the statement said. “Currently, we have fewer staff than before the pandemic began. Some of our healthcare systems are seeking help from the Tennessee Guard to mitigate this staffing crisis. But as more people come to our hospital, fewer medical professionals provide care. “

According to the statement, patients in the hospital’s emergency room are waiting longer as the number of emergency cases increases and more people seek COVID-19 testing and treatment.

“Our dedicated doctors and hospital staff are working hard to care for COVID-19 patients, as well as those who are experiencing a heart attack, stroke, or other life-threatening illness or condition. “I will.” “A significant portion of our hospital’s current bed count is used by COVID-19 patients. Regardless of the type of care needed, ensuring that the local hospital is here when needed, All of us need to play our part to prevent the spread of the virus. We know that anxiety and emotions can increase during a visit to the hospital. Thank you. We ask that you treat healthcare heroes with the kindness and respect they deserve. “

If you have mild symptoms such as low-grade fever, cough, sore throat, or if you need the COVID-19 test, call your healthcare provider or go to an emergency facility at your hospital and medical network. Is recommended. Rather than going to the emergency room.

“But if you are seriously injured or have a life-threatening illness or condition, feel free to seek emergency treatment,” the statement said. “Our collective commitment is to be there when you need us most. Our team continues to work tirelessly to provide the care you need. I am.

“We are doing everything we can to manage the current increase in COVID ER visits and hospitalizations, while also considering the community’s ongoing non-COVID-19 related medical needs. We encourage people to wear masks and stay at a social distance in public to have an immediate effect on delaying the spread of the virus and reduce the burden on our health system. Again, it is highly recommended for anyone eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

“Now is the time to gather as a community to protect ourselves and each other. Although our entire region has experienced suffering and loss, the spirit of the East Tennessees remains strong. Embodying that strong spirit, Thank you for letting our healthcare system take care of you. “

More information will be added as it becomes available.

