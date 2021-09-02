Teachers at low risk for Covid-19, according to a survey





New studies show that teachers are less at risk of being hospitalized with Covid-19 or developing a serious illness than adults of any other working age. Many Irish teachers start a new semester with some anxiety, but studies published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) mitigate their risk. At any time during the 2020-2021 school year, neither school staff nor their families were at increased risk of serious consequences. Experience-focused findings ScotlandIncludes an analysis of how long the school was fully open. Researchers at Public Health Scotland and four universities in Scotland put the Covid-19 risk of teachers and their families on health care for the general population, based on data available from March 2020 to July 2021. Compared to adults of working age. The average age is 42 years. 80% were women and 84% had no pre-existing medical condition. “From this study, we can’t say why teachers aren’t at higher risk than adults of average working age,” the treatise summary states. “Schools may not- [when] Compared to the “average” work environment – ​​a high-risk environment. “Teachers may not be at higher risk because they are generally healthier or more attentive to Covid-19-related behaviors than other occupational groups, but such differences in the study An attempt was made to explain. “ During the analysis period, the overall risk of hospitalization for general population teachers, health care workers, and working-age adults remained less than 1%. School closure Adjusting factors such as age, gender, ethnicity, and deprivation have shown that in the early stages of school closures in the spring and summer of 2020, the risk of hospitalization was about 50% lower for teachers and their families. .. Than the average person. It was the same in the second period of closure later in the year. During the same period, the risk was almost four times higher for health care workers facing patients and almost twice as high for families. However, in the first days of school opening in the fall, the risk of hospitalization for teachers, like the general public, increased about 2.4 times. Resumed in the summer of 2021, a 1.7-fold increase in risk was recorded during vaccination. “Because this is an observational study, the cause cannot be determined. Researchers are unable to associate a small number of teachers with medical records and lack detailed information on factors such as class size and management. It points out some restrictions, such as. Measures within individual schools. “ However, the study is based on a nearly complete sample of teachers and their families, allowing valid comparisons between different occupational groups and “suggesting that the results are scrutinized.” increase.

