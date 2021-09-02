BC COVID19 Update September 1: Hospitalization for several months-high

With two more COVID-19 deaths in British Columbia, the state’s pandemic deaths will increase to 1,818.

British Columbia’s COVID-19 infection, which is so severe that it requires hospitalization, updated its data 10 times in a row on September 1, hitting a high for the first time in months.

This is the day after state health officer Bonnie Henry said the number of COVID-19 cases is expected to continue to increase in the coming weeks, but hospitalizations are unlikely to increase in the same trajectory. ..

Currently, 199 people in British Columbia hospitals are fighting infections, 112 of whom are fighting for their lives in the intensive care unit (ICU). Since June 8th, not many people have been infected with COVID-19 in British Columbia hospitals.

Two more people died in British Columbia while they were infected with COVID-19, increasing the number of deaths from the state’s pandemic to 1,818.

Health officials detected 785 new cases overnight. This is 130 more than yesterday. The number of people actively fighting infectious diseases has decreased by 170 to 5,873.

More than 95.2% of the 166,853 people known to be infected with COVID-19 in British Columbia, or 158,900, have been recovered by the state as non-infectious 10 days after they first felt symptoms. Is considered to be.

In the last 24 hours, health authorities have provided a total of 15,403 vaccine jabs, 6,293 to unvaccinated people and 9,110 to those in need of a second dose.

Of the 3,915,153 BC residents who received at least one vaccination, more than 90.8% (3,556,861) have been fully vaccinated.

British Columbia government in February The total population of the state is 5,147,712This means that more than 76% of British Columbia’s total population has been vaccinated at least once, and more than 69% of the state’s total population has been vaccinated twice.

According to government calculations, 84.5% of the qualifying population over the age of 12 has been vaccinated at least once, and 76.7% of qualifying individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Between August 24 and 30, 80% of cases and 83.4% of hospitalizations were completely unvaccinated, according to the latest government data on vaccination status.

The 4,783 cases for the week ended August 30 are:

• 3,325 (69.5%) unvaccinated.

• 503 (10.5%) are partially vaccinated.When

• 955 (20%) are fully vaccinated.

Of the 253 hospitalizations for the two weeks that ended on August 30, the following were:

• 190 people have not been vaccinated (75.1%;

• 21 partially vaccinated (8.3%).When

• 42 people were completely vaccinated (16.6%).

In the week ending August 30, there were 215.2 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated people in British Columbia. For every 100,000 people who were partially vaccinated in BC, there were 134.8 cases. For every 100,000 people who were fully vaccinated in BC, there were 29.4 cases.

For every 100,000 unvaccinated, 12.2 were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to government data for the two weeks leading up to August 30. For every 100,000 partially vaccinated, the number is 5.1. Finally, for every 100,000 fully vaccinated, 1.3 were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Glacier Media calculated the number of cases that occurred in each state health area out of the 785 cases identified in the past day. The results of the number of new infections per 10,000 residents (including the total number of new cases in parentheses) are as follows:

• Fraser Health 1.4 (246);

• Vancouver Coastal Health 0.9 (110);

• Interior Health 3.6 (266);

• Northern Health 3.1 (94);

• Island Health 0.8 (69).

There were no new cases for people who normally live outside British Columbia

Here are the results by health region (including the total number of new cases in parentheses) regarding the number of people fighting active infections per 10,000 residents:

• Fraser Health 8.4 (1,504);

• Vancouver Coastal Health 8.3 (1,042).

• 31 (2,299) in Interior Health;

• Northern Health 16.1 (483);

• Island Health 6.3 (538).

There was an outbreak of one new medical facility at the Arbutus Care Center in Vancouver. An outbreak has been declared at Kootenay Street Village in Cranbrook. 19 active outbreaks remain in medical settings and homes for the elderly.

[email protected]

@GlenKorstrom