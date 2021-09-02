UA researchers found a link between COVID death and snake venom





Tucson, Arizona — Snakes are beginning to play a major role in COVID-19 research. Scientists at the University of Arizona have discovered an enzyme that can cause the death of COVID-19, similar to that found in rattlesnake venom. “We have found evidence of the presence of enzymes, which are snake-like enzymes, in the blood of very high levels of people,” said Dr. Floyd Chilton, senior author of research at the University of Arizona’s Faculty of Agriculture. .. And life sciences. Scientists have been working on this research for the past year and a half. It was recently published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation. Snake-like enzymes are found at low levels in healthy people to prevent bacterial infections. In severe cases of COVID-19, the opposite is true. “These high levels of this enzyme look at these tissues in the organs and say,” You look like bacteria. Shred the membranes. Free these organs from misery. ” Dr. Chilton says. More notable, Dr. Chilton, is where to go from here in the fight against the pandemic. “Can you come up with a specific treatment that doesn’t care which variant is heading for it? Can you come up with a specific treatment to deal with this catastrophic disease?” Dr. Chilton Says. Researchers explain that current clinical trials for snakebites have helped those efforts. They can probably reuse some of the treatments that are being tested. This may one day provide a viable option other than vaccines to prevent the death of critically ill patients. “This allows us to take a precision medicine approach to this disease. We can participate in clinical trials, select people at risk for this mechanism, and specifically treat them. “Dr. Chilton says. Their hope for the next step is an international multicenter clinical trial. They are working with global organizations to find ways to make it possible. ABC15 commissioned a rattlesnake expert to undertake research. “For something that is almost as universally disliked as rattlesnakes, it seems appropriate, interesting and ironic that the poison in rattlesnakes can be the key to getting out of this situation.” Brian Hughes, owner of the rattlesnake solution, says. You can find more information about the study here.

