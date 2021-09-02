Health
Covid-19: St. Margaret Rest Home Staff Positive
Staff St. Marguerite Hospital and Rest Home In West Oakland COVID-19..
The rest of the house was the epicenter Large cluster during the last Occurrence in the year when at least 3 people died.
The 7th largest cluster in New Zealand contained as many as seven Waitakere Hospital nurse The person who handled St. Margaret Resident, PPE was supplied to hospital staff. Some issues were identified for their consistency and ease of use and contributed to their communication.
St. Margaret CEO Careern Hall said Thursday thing, Staff working in the dementia unit were identified as positive cases late Wednesday.
The one-time vaccinated staff member was the home contact for confirmed Covid-19 cases and entered prophylactic self-isolation before being tested positive, Hall said.
“We are grateful that this staff was immediately isolated, tested and contacted so that we could manage the situation quickly.”
Staff who work closely with positive staff are self-isolated and tested.
“We ensure a sufficient level of personnel to continue caring for the resident.”
There is a mobile test unit on site to test all 19 residents of the dementia unit, and we also conduct voluntary testing of residents of other hospitals.
“With instructions from ARPHS and technical support from Waitematā DHB, we will confront the additional processes and protocols needed to protect residents, staff and communities.”
The rest of the homes and hospitals have enough PPE supplies.
“This is a disastrous time for staff, residents and their families, but we are focused on staying calm and doing everything we can to keep everyone safe and healthy.” Hall said.
