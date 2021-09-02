Studies suggest that breakthrough infections are unlikely to lead to long-term covids





Researchers say that people who experience a coronavirus breakthrough infection after being fully vaccinated are about 50 percent less likely to experience a longer covid than unvaccinated people who catch the virus. Large new report For adults in the UK. Published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases Journal on Wednesday, the study also provides more evidence that the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca vaccines provide strong protection against symptomatic and severe diseases. Dr. Claire Steves, a geriatrician and lead author of the study at King’s College London, said: Many people in Covid recover within a few weeks, but some experience long-term symptoms and can be debilitating.this Constellation of protracted sequelae It has become Known as Long Covid It may include fatigue, shortness of breath, fog in the brain, palpitation, and other symptoms. But much about the condition remains a mystery.

“We haven’t been treated for Covid for a long time yet,” said Dr. Steves. Vaccination is “a preventative strategy that everyone can work on,” she said. Findings are added to the so-called growing mountain of research Breakthrough infection Among vaccinated people.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed highly contagious delta mutants Causes many of these breakthroughs Infections in fully vaccinated people still tend to be mild, but more than in other versions of the virus. The new findings are based on data from more than 1.2 million adults in the Covid Symptom Study, where volunteers use mobile apps to record symptoms, test results, and vaccination records. Participants include those who have been vaccinated at least once between Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca between December 8 and July 4, and unvaccinated controls. Of the nearly one million people who were fully vaccinated, 0.2 percent reported a breakthrough infection, the researchers found. People who had a breakthrough infection were about twice as likely to be asymptomatic as those who were infected and unvaccinated. The probability of hospitalization was 73 percent lower in the breakthrough group than in the infected, unvaccinated group. The probability of long-term symptoms lasting at least 4 weeks after infection was also 49% lower in the breakthrough group.

“Of course, vaccines significantly reduce the risk of getting infected in the first place,” said Dr. Steves. She said the reduced risk meant that vaccination should further reduce the odds of long covids. Researchers acknowledge that this study has limitations, most notably that all data are self-reported. Longcovid is also difficult to study and has a variety of symptoms that can vary widely in severity. However, Dr. Steves said the findings hope to encourage more young people with delayed vaccination rates to be vaccinated. Young adults are less likely to get a serious viral illness than older people, but they are still at risk of long covids, she said. “If you stop working for six months, it will have a big impact on people’s lives,” she said. “So if we can show that vaccination reduces the personal risk of long covids, it may be something that may help them go ahead and make a vaccination decision. May. “

