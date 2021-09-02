Health
Covid-19 Outbreak Report: What Happened Today, September 2nd
This is a brief summary of the biggest updates from September 2nd. Outbreak of Covid-19 DeltaIncludes the latest cases and details of places of interest.
Case
there were 49 new cases COVID-19 All related to the outbreak of the Delta community in Auckland announced today. This brings the total number of cases to 736. Of these 720 cases, 16 are in Auckland and 16 in Wellington. To date, 11 people have recovered from this outbreak.
Of the new cases reported today, 36% were considered infectious when in the community. This is an increase from 25% of the 75 cases reported Wednesday.
Currently, 42 people have Covid-19 Hospitals throughout the Auckland region.. Six of these are in the intensive care unit or the highly dependent treatment room. Three use a respirator. The youngest person in the ICU is 18, said Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, director of health.
As of Thursday morning, 37,359 contacts have been identified, and 86% of these contacts have been tested at least once.
Important news
Confirmed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Northland joins the rest of the country At alert level 3 from 11:59 pm tonight, with the exception of Auckland, which remains alert level 4.
When asked if an early transition to alert level 2 of the South Island was planned, Ardan said it was not part of the plan and a country-wide review would take place on Monday.It comes as Experts warn that a drop to warning level 2 is dangerous The outbreak in Auckland is not contained.
Bloomfield said there Needed to do higher level testing throughout the Auckland region, And urged everyone with symptoms to be sure to seek testing. Testing is “absolutely essential” to understand whether outbreaks are controlled, he said.He also urged Key workers across Auckland boundaries Get tested within a few days, regardless of contact or symptoms.
The majority of Covid-19 community cases – 84% – The latest outbreak was unvaccinated when they were infected..Had another 12 percent Received a single dose Only 4% of the Pfizer vaccine was fully immunized. This is due to figures obtained from the Ministry of Public Health regarding the incidents announced by Wednesday.
NS A man infected with Covid-19 was detained on suspicion of fleeing a quarantine facility I’m heading to a suburban home in Auckland. The man was heard telling police that he had no symptoms of Covid, and police also contacted the Novotel Erazley Quarantine Facility, which recently began taking cases in the Covid-positive community.
Student who jumped out Locked down Auckland Say without permission She wasn’t asked for paperwork at the time of bookingAt the airport, or when boarding an airplane.It will come later thing I revealed another student, There is a necessary exemption, I was able to fly from Auckland to Dunedin on Monday.
Place of interest
Nine New location added to list of 320 In connection with the current outbreak on Thursday. Kingsland Pharmacy and Fresh Choice Māngere Bridge are one of the latest new and interesting places. A new time for Pak’n Save Westgate has also been added to the list.
Block life
If you are a little worried during the blockage and love a good cuppa you You can enjoy this “blockage lifesaver” From one of the many local businesses that deliver and operate safely during the blockage.You can check us The whole directory here..
Many New Zealanders spend time blocking to get fit and active, but if you feel that your daily exercise outlook isn’t exciting to you, read this. A guide for lazy people to keep alert level weights off..
