Injection treatment recommended by NICE for patients with hypercholesterolemia





“New” anticholesterol drugs that can be given in primary care are recommended as an option for patients with primary hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia with a history of cardiovascular events and have been recommended by the National Institute of Medical Technology Evaluation. This is a draft of the final guidance. (NICE) says. In a NICE statement released on September 1, 2021, Incrisilane (Leqvio, Novartis) uses RNA interference to increase the liver’s ability to remove harmful cholesterol from the blood, a “new type” of cholesterol. Described as a lowering treatment. Inclisiran is given in a primary care setting as a twice-yearly injection to people with hypercholesterolemia who have previously had cardiovascular events, either alone or with statins and other cholesterol-lowering drugs. , Can reduce the chance of developing it. another. Guidance states that the manufacturer Novartis has proposed to administer inclisilane “by a nurse” in a primary care environment. In contrast, currently available treatments such as alirocumab and evolocumab are usually prescribed as second-line treatment. NICE’s recommendation is to ensure that the drug is available at a discounted price below the list price, in accordance with the agreement on population-level commerce between NHS England, NHS Improvement, and Novartis. Meindert Boysen, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of NICE and Director of the Health Technology Assessment Center, said: “Therefore, we are pleased to recommend this as a cost-effective option for the NHS, backed by a groundbreaking deal between the NHS England and the NHS Improvement and Novartis. We have already had a cardiovascular event before. Mixed dyslipidemias that occur will receive this drug over the next three years. ” Rani Khatib, a consultant pharmacist at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and lead author of NHS England’s accelerated access coordinated lipid management pathway, said NICE’s recommendations provide another option for controlling lipids. “It’s the first of its kind in terms of behavior and frequency of dosing,” she said. “Twice a year is unique and may improve compliance, but remember that despite its excellent lipid-lowering effects, we are still waiting for cardiovascular outcome data for this new drug. It’s important to keep it. “ “NICE wants Incrisilane to be used in primary care. This is welcome, but lipid management as historically anything other than statins and ezetimibe has been escalated to secondary care. There is no doubt that a lot of investment and restructuring of the route for will be required, “he added. “Pharmacy teams have many opportunities to support different parts of the lipid management pathway to achieve better lipid optimization.” Evidence from clinical trials, according to NICE’s announcement, shows that inclisilane may help lower cholesterol levels if other treatments do not lower cholesterol levels sufficiently. However, there is no direct comparison of incrisilane with other therapies (ezetimibe, alirocumab, evolocumab), and there is no long-term evidence of its effect on cardiovascular outcomes. As a result, clinical evidence and cost-effectiveness estimates are “extremely uncertain,” Guidance said. NHS England and NHS Improvement plan to implement the Incresilane immediately, with approximately 300,000 people receiving Incresilane by the third year of deployment, preventing 55,000 heart attacks and strokes, and 30,000 in 10 years. It is estimated that it may save lives. Year.

