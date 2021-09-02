Cascade City-County Health Commission discusses vaccination rates with Covid





The Great Falls — Cascade City-County Health Board met Wednesday to discuss vaccination rates with Covid. Cascade County has a nearly constant vaccination rate of 46%, just below the state average of 50%. What has changed in the last few weeks is demographics. Last week, people aged 12-17 outperformed the category aged 18-34 by 1%. Trisha Gardner, a health officer at the Municipal Health Department, said it was difficult to identify, but there may be several reasons why these age groups are so hesitant to get vaccinated. She states: One idea is that only a small part of the population feels that this particular virus may not affect them. “ Gardner also said he expected an increase in vaccination after vaccination. FDA approved In the case of the Pfizer vaccine, no increase has been seen at this time. “The reason given by many knows that they were uncomfortable with the emergency use authorization in which it operates. Now that they have full FDA approval, they are in emergency use. I really want the word to reach those who were very at risk about it because of it. Pfizer is now fully approved and is not functioning under its Emergency Use Authorization. “ Gardner also said that nearly 90% of new cases in the county were the result of delta mutations. Data for Cascade County, Montana Department of Public Health and Welfare as of September 1, 2021. Vaccination data Population subject to vaccination: 68,949

Complete immunization number: 31,649

Percentage of complete vaccinations: 46% Covid data Currently Active Covid Case: 927

Total recovered: 10,001

Total deaths: 197

Cumulative Covid Cases: 11,125 On Monday, the Great Falls Benefis Health System said there were 28 COVID inpatients. Four of those patients were vaccinated and 24 were unvaccinated. According to MTN data, 895 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Montana within the last 24 hours, with a total of 5,494 active cases reported as of Wednesday, September 1. .. Montana had an average of 2,227 active cases per day in August. That’s more than five times the average daily 384 active cases in July. There were three new deaths reported on Tuesday. According to DPHHS, the total number of Montanans killed by COVID is currently 1,803. Since August 2, 2021, COVID has killed 95 people in the state, compared to 38 in July. The number of people currently hospitalized in Montana by COVID is 249. The cumulative number of hospitalizations due to the virus is 6,404, an increase of 46 since Tuesday. To date, approximately 1 in 20 (5.0%) of the COVID cases reported in the state have resulted in hospitalization. County with the most active cases Yellowstone County: 201 New; 1,014 Active

Flathead County: 125 New; 957 Active

Cascade County: 141 New; 927 Active

Missoula County: 85 New; 682 Active

Gallatin County: 63 New; 266 Active

Lewis and Clark County: 27 New; 256 Active

Silver Bow County: 16 new; 136 active

Lincoln County: 22 new; 126 active

Lake County: 17 New; 124 Active

Hill County: New 20; 114 Active

Ravalli County: 19 New; 108 Active Currently, about 50% of eligible residents are vaccinated, and 464,191 Montanans are considered fully vaccinated. If you would like to be vaccinated, please contact the county health department or click here .. A cumulative total of 128,098 COVIDs have occurred in Montana. Currently, the cumulative number of collections is 120,801. Since the last DPHHS report, 7,233 new COVID tests have been conducted. The above information is from the DPHHS website and is up to date as of Wednesday, September 1, 2021. The site also has county-specific data on new cases, cumulative cases, vaccination rates, and more.

