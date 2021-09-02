Women who are vaccinated at any stage of pregnancy

Pregnant women will be provided with the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine at any stage of pregnancy under the published national vaccination program changes.

NIAC recommends providing vaccines to pregnant women at any stage of pregnancy after “discussing individual benefit risks with obstetric caregivers.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced the change. This was approved by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan.

According to an analysis by the National Immune Advisory Board, pregnant women recently accounted for 1.3% of Covid-19 cases reported to women.

However, after childbirth, women are overestimated in ICU admission and are said to account for almost 10% of Covid-19-related ICU admissions.

Earlier this year, NIAC previously recommended that pregnant women be vaccinated between the 14th and 36th weeks of gestation.

However, this has been updated based on the ministry’s statement that there is increasing evidence of vaccine safety and efficacy.

“Evidence clearly shows that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the known or potential risks of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy,” he said.

Donnelly said: “Evidence shows that vaccination is the best way to protect both mothers and babies from serious harm from Covid-19. Today, Covid-19 vaccination is available at all stages of pregnancy. I am happy to announce that I will be. “

“I know that many pregnant people and their partners will ask about this update of the vaccination program. If you have any concerns, use the obstetric care team and many reliable sources with you. It’s the best decision for your baby. “

Additional vaccine dose for immunocompromised people

Separately, immunocompromised people over the age of 12 are to receive additional vaccinations.

The latest advice from NIAC recommends that the third dose of mRNA vaccine for these individuals be given at least 2 months after the last dose of the first vaccination schedule.

NIAC recommended this regardless of whether the first Covid-19 vaccine received was a mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) or an adenoviral vector vaccine (AstraZeneca or Janssen).

“The opportunity to receive a third or boost of the Covid-19 vaccine gives people the peace of mind and security that these vaccines are very safe and effective and provide protection from Covid-19. I hope, “said Donnelly.

“I am now working with my department, HSE, and the High Level Task Force to implement these recommendations as soon as possible.

“As we move to this new stage of the pandemic, everyone who is vaccinated but has not been or is partially vaccinated should start / complete the vaccination course. Is more important than ever.

“Continuous adherence to vaccination and public health advice that we all are familiar with is the best way to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and the reopening of our country.

“Very positive steps”

A former master at the National Maternity Hospital describes the decision to provide Covid-19 vaccination to all pregnant women at any stage of pregnancy as a “very positive step.”

Dr. Peter Boylan said women should feel at ease and protected, “if not pregnant, we strongly recommend that all pregnant women be vaccinated first.” rice field.

“It gives an extra layer of protection and that’s really great news,” he said.

Dr. Boylan said he was thinking especially about teachers and people dealing with very young children. There, “social distance is not really a practical proposal.”

“Teachers who are worried about such situations need to be really relieved that they can safely return to work without worrying after the vaccination protection period. That’s great.”

Peter Boylan also said that NIAC is very conservative in its approach and “will not recommend this unless they look at the evidence very carefully.”

“I think Ireland shows that our scientists acted with the utmost care, so people can really rest assured that it is very safe to do this and continue. . “