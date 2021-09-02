TGA has associated two deaths with the rare side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine, as approximately 10 million AstraZeneca jabs were administered.





The deaths of a 59-year-old Queensland woman and a 54-year-old man in New South Wales last week are related to the AstraZeneca vaccine. Key Point: In Australia, nine people have died in connection with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

About 10 million doses of AstraZeneca are administered nationwide

Rare side effects that may be due to the vaccine have been identified and are easier to treat The Therapeutic Goods Department said both had received a single dose of the vaccine and were rated as likely to have a very rare blood coagulation disorder that could result from it. According to the TGA, Australia has 19 million vaccinations, and the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the potential risks. In Australia, nine deaths are associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, with approximately 9.6 million doses of AstraZeneca. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,012 people have died from 55,093 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Looking back at our blog, catch up with the main COVID-19 news from September 2nd “Like all drugs, the COVID-19 vaccine has some side effects,” the TGA said in a statement. “These need to be continually balanced with the expected benefits to prevent illness and death from COVID-19 disease. The overwhelming majority of side effects are mild and resolve within a few days.” How rare blood clots associated with AstraZeneca jab are detected and treated According to experts, rare vaccine-related blood clots can be quickly detected and treated. This is what is involved. read more The Pfizer vaccine is the preferred vaccine for people under the age of 60. However, a government expert immune committee said that in areas experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, the risk of infection poses a far greater risk to people’s health than the potential side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Stated. The Chief Medical Officer has previously stated that the treatment of rare side effects has improved significantly, with only a dozen serious cases. “I think we are very good at diagnosing and treating this particular event,” he said. What you need to know about coronavirus: Loading form …

