Guide for Children’s COVIDs Returning to School: Masks and Safety





Hello kids! Returning to school is an exciting time. Maybe last year you were doing virtual learning, wearing a mask, and keeping a social distance because of COVID-19. Since then The virus that causes the disease is still present and you may be required to wear the mask again during this school year. There is an agency in the United States It makes recommendations that help keep adults and children healthy and safe.It’s called the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and works to fight disease. It also helps communities and citizens do the same. Some parents may choose virtual learning for their children, but experts know that students will benefit from face-to-face learning. Your school has some rules for a happy and healthy year for everyone. The school is ready and we know that children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine. Unvaccinated children should wear a mask, wash their hands and be at least 3 feet away from their classmates. most likely. Schools in most states follow CDC guidelines and require children, teachers, staff, and visitors to wear masks at school, whether or not they are vaccinated. For this Take the bus to school. The virus that causes COVID-19 can spread when people breathe, talk, cough, or sneeze. Wearing a mask prevents the virus from spreading to you and others, and reduces the number of people who get sick. Although you may be able to sit next to your best friend in the class, it is recommended that students in the classroom maintain a distance of at least 3 feet to reduce the risk of infection. Is possible. If the person you have been in close contact with at school is infected with the virus You may also be sent home to minimize further cases. Here are some ways the school will try to keep you safe:

