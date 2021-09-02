Health
COVID-19: Protesters Target Several BC Hospitals and Condemn Vaccine “Tyranny”
Protesters against COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) With protocol Vaccine obligation Gathered at several BC hospitals on Wednesday for what was claimed as a “global strike” for “freedom of health.”
“Get up for freedom now or lose everything,” read the tagline on the poster for the event that promoted the rally in hospitals across the country.
Many people gather at Vancouver City Hall to protest vaccination obligations
A large number of people gathered outside Vancouver General Hospital and Kelowna General Hospital, and the sound of horns and loudspeakers of protesters echoed. Organizers were promoting similar protests outside the BC Legislative Assembly of Victoria and the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.
In Vancouver, where police estimated about 5,000 protesters at the peak of the event, many ranked global news as “anti-boxers” and felt that they didn’t offer a real option when it came to vaccines. Told.
“There is coercion. They basically say that if you don’t receive it, you’ll pull you out of society,” one protester told Global News.
On Vancouver Island, where several protests took place, Island Health said it was “verbally abused” when health workers entered and exited, and that they were assaulted in at least one case.
“What happened to our medical team today is unacceptable to me, to the people and communities they serve. Our healthcare team has any personal beliefs that we have. Even so, it deserves respect and support, “said Kathy McNeill, CEO of Island Health, in a statement.
Vancouver police urged drivers to avoid the areas of 12 Avenue and Cambie Street as the demonstrators traveled from the hospital to the City Hall.
Police said they were monitoring protests and public security remained their priority.
In Kelowna, the RCMP said the protests would not interfere with the operation of the hospital and police officers would deal with breach of health orders “on a case-by-case” basis.
In Kamloops, the RCMP said a man had been arrested on suspicion of throwing an egg at a protester.
At some point, an ambulance with lights and sirens slowly passed through the protesters, forcing the Vancouver crowd to break up. I heard the demonstrator chanting “lock her up” in connection with state health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
Trend story
A spokesperson for British Columbia Emergency Medical Services said ambulances in the area were “slow,” but did not need to redirect ambulances from hospitals facing protests.
“There are some reports that paramedics slow down as they navigate through very crowded areas. We’re doing our best to reach the emergency departments of hospitals in the state as safely as possible,” said a spokesman. Says.
Some healthcare professionals used social media to express their dislike of protests.
Dr. Gareth Eeson, a surgical oncologist at Kelowna General Hospital, posted a video of the protesters seen through the operating room window.
“View from the operating room today. The same OR running at less than 60% capacity for 3 consecutive weeks due to the overwhelming number of disease-free hospitalizations for COVID +. I was so disappointed in my community. There is no such thing, “he wrote.
On Facebook, doctor Kari Way posted that he accepted the rights of protesters, but when he did it outside the hospital, health care workers felt “extremely despised.”
According to Ray, protests shed tears for nurses and part of their families in critically ill patients, obstructed ambulance access to the emergency room, used parking lots for pregnant women during delivery, and confused. Suffering the elderly patient.
“We worked hard long before the pandemic. We miss sleep, emptying the bladder, eating, and serving life. Our nurses and staff are great-and they Is burned out. Low morale. High tension. The bed is full.
But we wake up. I’m tired. Will appear. Discouraged. We work more than we need. Because our patients need it.
In the wake of the protest, Prime Minister John Horgan issued a statement in support of health care workers.
“Healthcare professionals are true heroes through the COVID-19 pandemic, working long hours in difficult situations to care for us, our loved ones, and keep our community safe. “I will,” he said in a statement.
“Everyone has the right to peaceful protests, but targeting and harassing health care workers in today’s healthcare facilities is completely unacceptable.”
The event is “Canada’s forefront nurse.. “
The organizers of the group are: Dismissed Ontario Nurse Kristen Neagle Within the limits of COVID-19, after a trip to an anti-blockage event in Washington, DC, and BC doctor Dr. Stephen Malthaus CBC report He was accused by the University of British Columbia Doctors and Surgeons for disseminating false information about COVID-19.
The group also said on its Facebook page that it wasn’t asking nurses to leave the hospital and abandon patients.
“I know this group recognizes themselves as frontline workers, but I don’t know how many are actually frontline workers,” said Metro Vancouver’s GP. Dr. Birinder Narang said.
“We know that the vast majority of frontline workers will never protest anything that saves their lives and will never protest in front of the hospital.”
In the protest material, the group urged people to “stand together (and) reject the obligatory vaccination tyranny.”
Vaccines are not required for the general public in British Columbia, but care and living support staff — where hundreds of COVID-19 deaths — Must be immunized by October 12th..
Ali Vaccine Passport Group Plans Protest Outside Hospital
On Tuesday, state health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry hinted that a broader mission for all health care workers could soon come.
From September 13th, the vaccine will be needed for the general public to access a variety of non-essential services such as dining in restaurants and attending indoor concerts and sporting events.
BC vaccine cards do not apply to grocery stores, retail stores, medical facilities, personal services such as barber shops and nail salons, religious institutions, schools and higher education institutions.
Fully vaccinated people now make up more than two-thirds of all British Colombians, but state data show that 2 out of 10 cases in the past week and 10 out of 10 cases in the last two weeks. I was hospitalized in just over one case.
