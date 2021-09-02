Ohio Prostate Cancer Statistics and Facts





Who gets prostate cancer? In 2018, 8,567 new cases of prostate cancer were diagnosed in Ohio, accounting for 12.5% ​​of all invasive cancer cases reported that year.

The incidence of prostate cancer is as follows: Black men were 1.5 times more expensive than white men in Ohio in 2018.

In Ohio, prostate cancer was most often diagnosed in men aged 65-74 years. Death from prostate cancer In 2019, 1,214 people died of prostate cancer in Ohio. Mortality from prostate cancer is higher in black men than in white men.

In Ohio, black men’s prostate cancer mortality rate fell by 29% between 2010 and 2019, while white men’s mortality rate was relatively stable. Diagnosis * and stage of survival 68% of Ohio prostate cancer cases were diagnosed in the early (local) stages of 2014-2018.

Almost 100% of men diagnosed with local prostate cancer that has not spread beyond the prostate survive for 5 years.

Only 31% of men diagnosed with distant prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body survive for 5 years. Estimated based on cases diagnosed between 2011 and 2017. * Local – Cancer is confined to the primary site. Local – The cancer has spread to local lymph nodes. Distant-The cancer has spread (has spread to other parts of the body). Risk Factors for Prostate Cancer Age: The older a man is, the more likely he is to get prostate cancer.

Race / Ethnicity: Black men are more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and twice as likely to die of prostate cancer than other men.

Family history: Having a father or sibling with prostate cancer more than doubles the risk for men to develop the disease.

Genetic alterations: Alterations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes increase risk. Men with Lynch Syndrome are also at increased risk. Talk to your healthcare provider about the benefits and harms of prostate cancer screening. look: https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/prostate/.. See the ODH Cancer Data and Statistics web page for more information. Source: Ohio Cancer Incidence Monitoring System and Ohio Health Department’s Vital Statistics Bureau. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

