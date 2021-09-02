Over 1,200 new cases reported as an increase in key indicators – CBS Baltimore





Annapolis, Maryland (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,272 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths, according to state health agency data released Thursday morning. Doctors say the new case is being fueled by a dangerous strain that targets unvaccinated individuals. At a press conference in August, Governor Larry Hogan reported that the Delta variant was two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, causing almost all new cases identified in Maryland. Said that. read more: Baltimore music teacher Luis Brandon charged with child pornography Hogan also said that less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized with COVID-19 and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders died from the virus. “Vaccines are arguably the only and most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the proliferation of delta variants, and Maryland’s vaccination rates continue to outpace the country,” Hogan said. Says. “As important as vaccination yourself is to help someone you know to vaccinate. Vaccines are very safe, very effective, completely free, and widespread almost everywhere. You can get it. “ Over 3.7 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported a decrease in state positive rates from 0.05 to 4.94%. Hospitalization increased by 4 to 778. Of those hospitalized, 595 received acute care and 179 remain in the ICU. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 499,648 cases have been confirmed and 9,817 have died. There are 3,740,778 fully vaccinated Marylanders. The state administers 7,567,750 doses. Of these, 3,826,972 are the first doses of 6,470 in the last 24 hours. They gave 3,453,674 second doses and 7,041 doses on the final day. The state resumed receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April after the CDC and FDA lifted the vaccine suspension due to the discovery of a rare blood clot in some women. read more: Flooded roads affecting schools on Thursday morning A total of 287,104 Marylanders were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, reaching 888 on the final day. The state reported that 81% of all Maryland adults were vaccinated at least once. In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infection dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. As of August 25, last Wednesday, there were a total of 9,079 cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders. Of these cases, 733 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized. This represents 5.6% of all Covid cases admitted in the state. Seventy-six fully vaccinated Marylanders have died. This represents 5% of Covid deaths confirmed in laboratories in the state. Coronavirus resources: The breakdown of the numbers is as follows. By county county Case Dead (number) Ally Gainy 7,719 (216) 1 * Anne Arundel 47,353 (670) 15 * Baltimore 70,019 (1,673) 41 * Baltimore city 56,156 (1,256) 26 * Culvert 4,702 (88) 1 * Caroline 2,529 (34) 0 * Carol 10,194 (256) 6 * Cecil 7,151 (159) 2 * Charles 12,514 (221) 2 * Dorchester 3,306 (67) 1 * Frederick 21,571 (341) Ten * Galette 2,267 (66) 1 * Hurford 18,014 (302) 7 * Howard 20,713 (258) 7 * Kent 1,465 (49) 2 * Montgomery 76,159 (1,598) 51 * Prince Georges 92,003 (1,585) 43 * Queen of Great Britain 3,263 (57) 1 * St Mary’s 7,107 (136) 1 * Somerset 2,795 (43) 0 * Talbot 2,361 (48) 0 * Washington 15,932 (339) Four * Waikamiko 8,860 (185) 0 * Worcester 4,223 (108) 1 * No data 0 (46) 0 * Age group and gender Other news: Hurricane Ida wreckage left behind the destruction and damage of Anne Arundel County Age / gender Case Dead (number) 0-9 30,318 (Four) 0 * 10-19 52,453 (6) 1 * 20-29 91,584 (48) 1 * 30-39 85,815 (120) 7 * 40-49 73,693 (309) Five * 50-59 72,817 (846) 33 * 60-69 48,565 (1,678) 27 * 70-79 26,568 (2,482) 45 * 80 years old and over 16,563 (4,305) 104 * No data 0 (3) 0 * woman 261,044 (4,742) 108 * Man 237,332 (5,059) 115 * Gender unknown 0 (0) 0 * By race and ethnicity Race / ethnicity Case Dead (number) African American (NH) 157,502 (3,549) 84 * Asia (NH) 12,213 (332) 11 * White (NH) 180,155 (4,922) 108 * Hispanic 73,408 (847) 19 * Other (NH) 23,156 (109) 1 * No data 51,942 (42) 0 *

