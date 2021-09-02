Ontario reports 865 new COVID-19 cases, with more than two-thirds of unvaccinated people

Ontario reported 865 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and now there are nearly 200 more cases since the same day last week.

Of today’s 801 cases with known vaccination status:

540, or 67 percent, were unvaccinated.

88, or 11 percent, were single doses.

173, or 22 percent, was given twice.

Raw state data on case vaccination status does not include age-specific breakdown. And the fact that the population of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in Ontario varies significantly in both size and demographics is an important point to keep in mind when examining cases depending on vaccination status. This is a warning.

Additional cases include 158 in Toronto, 76 in York, 73 in Hamilton, 59 in Peel, 50 in Windsor-Essex, 31 in Durham, 30 in Middlesex-London, 29 in Halton, Waterloo. Includes 26.

This will come later The state announced plans for a vaccine passport yesterday. The “Enhanced COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate” system will come into effect on September 22nd. First, fully vaccinated Ontarians will need a current vaccination receipt, including a valid photo ID, to dine indoors at the restaurant or go to the gym or theater. Retailers are exempt from the state’s vaccine passport system.

This system requires residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to access some non-essential services, unless there is a medical reason for not being vaccinated.

Ontario medical regulators are urging doctors to be wise about distributing medical exemptions for vaccines.

Dr. Nancy Whitmore, registrar at the Ontario Medical Surgeon University, says the university has already heard about unfounded medical exemption requirements and doctors should not give up. She says there are few legitimate medical reasons for not being vaccinated. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection.

They include a severe allergic or anaphylactic reaction confirmed by an allergist to either previous administration of the COVID-19 vaccine or any of its components, and a diagnosis of myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA vaccination.

She says those instances are very rare.

New modeling suggests the need for higher vaccination rates

The COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Table in Ontario also released a new modeling yesterday... This indicates that 85 percent of the eligible population needs to be vaccinated to avoid blockades this fall due to the highly contagious delta mutation. Also, to reduce the spread of the infection, Ontarian recommends reducing contact to about 70 percent of pre-pandemic levels. Unvaccinated people are at greatest risk of becoming infected with symptomatic COVID-19, being hospitalized, or requiring intensive care.

Last Thursday, Ontario recorded 678 infections from about the same number of tests. According to the state’s COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Board, case doubling time was extended from just 8 days in early August to 32 days.

The table states that the effective reproduction number, which measures how many infected people are infected, was 1.09 as of August 28. This is a significant decrease from about 4 weeks before the estimated reproduction value exceeded 1.6.

As of yesterday, there were 320 COVID-19 infected people in the Ontario hospital. Of these, 162 were being treated for serious COVID-related illnesses in the intensive care unit.

The Ministry of Health also reported that COVID-19 killed an additional 14 people, but “data cleanup” resulted in 4 of these deaths last week and the remaining 10 more than a week. It is said that it was done. in front.

This is with some other major pandemic indicators Ministry of Health Daily State Updates:

7-day moving average of daily cases: 728.

Last 24 hours test: 27,293, state-wide positive rate is 3%.

Currently infected (number): 6,031.

Number of deaths: 9,530.

vaccination: 35,152 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered by the public health department on Wednesday. About 76.6 percent of eligible Ontarians, or people over the age of 12, are currently taking two doses. This represents about 67 percent of the state’s total population.