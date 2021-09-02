Full vaccination cuts the odds of a long Covid-19 in half, a UK study suggests





“We found that the probability of developing symptoms more than 28 days after infection after vaccination was reduced by about half with two vaccinations. This result, when further examined, is the long-term of individuals who received two vaccinations. It suggests that the risk of COVID is reduced. The overall risk of infection, which has already been documented, is reduced, “the researchers wrote in a study published Wednesday. Journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases ..

Researchers from US and UK institutions analyzed self-reported data from British adults who shared the symptoms of Covid-19 using a mobile app called. Covid Symptom Study .. Researchers examined self-reported symptoms from app users who said they had been vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine between December 8, 2020 and July 4, 2021, with those who were vaccinated. We compared the symptoms of unvaccinated people.

The data included more than 1.2 million adults who reported receiving the first dose of the vaccine, of which 0.5%, or 6,030, tested positive for a breakthrough coronavirus infection after the first dose. Of the nearly 1 million adults who reported a second vaccination, only 0.2% or 2,370 tested positive after completing both vaccinations.

Researchers have found that some groups are more vulnerable to breakthrough infections than others. Especially those over the age of 60 who were considered frail after the first vaccination and those who live in “very underprivileged areas” such as densely populated communities. People who were not obese were less likely to get infected after the first vaccination, the data showed.

But overall, researchers have found that if someone becomes infected with the coronavirus, vaccination is associated with less reported symptoms across all age groups. Vaccination was associated with lower odds of Covid-19 admission, or more than 5 symptoms of illness in the first week after the first or second dose, compared to no vaccination, the study said. They found that the odds of long-term symptoms were reduced. It lasts more than 28 days after the second vaccination. “Almost all individual symptoms of COVID-19 were less common in vaccinated and unvaccinated participants,” the researchers write. “The vaccinated group was completely asymptomatic than the unvaccinated group.” Regarding the long-term symptoms of Covid-19, some experts not involved in the new study say there is still much to learn. “This study investigates long COVIDs by assessing the proportion of cases with symptoms that persist for 28 days or longer. However, long COVIDs are not yet fully understood and the persistence of symptoms after infection. And its severity have not yet been investigated, “said Penny Ward, Visiting Professor. Pharmaceutical At King’s College London, where I wasn’t involved in research Written statement distributed by the UK-based Science Media Center on Wednesday. “But it is encouraging that in previously fully vaccinated patients, the overall proportion of cases with persistent symptoms is reduced. This is for milder general illness and hospital care. Coupled with the reduced need, it shows the additional value of vaccination in reducing the severity of the disease, “for individuals,” he said, by reducing the number of people in need of hospital treatment. The burden on the medical system is reduced.

