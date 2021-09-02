Is the Covid-19 case number important to vaccinated people?

Over the course of a year, many have seen the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide increase or decrease as a way to track pandemic conditions and their risk to life. A surge in positive cases usually meant that hospitalizations and deaths would definitely continue.

Then came the vaccine. Then, the feeling of returning to normal life began. Most of the vaccinated people were not even infected, not to mention the serious contracts that could lead to hospitalization or death.

But now we have seen the number of cases of COVID-19 increasing again around the world due to Delta variants. And this time, there was a groundbreaking case where vaccinated people tested positive for COVID-19.

The groundbreaking incident caused more confusion.In North Eastern, the whole community Vaccination required Against the coronavirus. There, News @ Northeastern talked to Dr. David Madigan, a biostatistician and Northeastern Provost, to help us understand the COVID-19 data in the context of the vaccinated community.

“We are in a very different situation from this time last year,” Madigan said in a live Facebook interview. “Thanks to the vaccine, we are in a different mode. We are now in a mode to live with COVID-19 rather than trying to hide or hibernate.”

How concerned should the vaccinated community be about the increasing number of cases and breakthrough cases?



For vaccinated people, the risk of serious illness or death is very low. Dramatically smaller than unvaccinated people. It may make you sick. However, the burden of morbidity and mortality associated with COVID-19 is dramatically reduced by the vaccine. So it’s like a nasty flu epidemic. You want to avoid it, but we can’t put our lives on hold. It is no longer appropriate to stop our lives and stop the normal activities of the world. And that is a new normal. And in fact, our thinking should not hide from COVID-19, but live with COVID-19.

Is the number of cases still the best indicator for vaccinated people who are monitoring COVID-19? Now that you have a vaccine, what are the indicators that are important to pay attention to and why?



The number of cases is no longer really a good metric. Just as we don’t care about the number of flu, we are worried about serious cases. We are worried about hospitalization and, rarely, death. And that’s what we need to focus on now with COVID-19. And, fortunately, despite the increased number of delta variants and these breakthrough cases, there is no comparable increase in serious illness when measured in hospitalization and death. .. Even vaccinated people are at risk associated with COVID-19. It’s just that their risk is very low. The question is, is the particular risk high enough to completely change your way of life? That is last year’s mode. It’s not the mode we are in now.

What are the trends of northeastern officials? Should I be worried if the number of cases begins to surge in a day or two? Or do you need to worry more about long-term trends?



I think both. The university has a group of epidemiologists, statisticians, and public health professionals. We are constantly monitoring all sorts of things. We pay a lot of attention to countries like Israel and the United Kingdom, and in a sense the countries that are in front of us in some of these waves. Hospitalization and death are certainly lagging indicators.

Can you tell us a little bit about the effectiveness of the vaccine and the breakthroughs? Do you see vaccine protection diminish over time?



It’s no wonder that groundbreaking cases occur. We know that vaccines are not 100% effective. The good news is that, for example, Israel has returned to infection rates, but what we haven’t seen is the same increase in hospitalization and mortality as at peak times.

There has been much debate about diminishing the effectiveness of the vaccine. Israeli research has received a lot of attention.In that context, it looks like the effectiveness of the vaccine Did it It seems to be declining. However, if you look closely at the data, the effectiveness of hospitalization and death has not diminished so far.

Let’s talk a little about testing. Last year, Northeastern University tested people on campus several times a week, but now everyone tests them once a week. What has changed?



It is the vaccine that has changed. We are dealing with a completely different situation here. We are dealing with viruses that can give you nasty doses, you can have fever and flu-like symptoms for several days. You want to avoid it. However, you are unlikely to get a serious illness.

Last year we released a detailed epidemiological model. This suggests that testing every 3-4 days is sufficient to basically avoid a serious outbreak on campus. And the reason for last year’s test was to eliminate people who were positive and thereby prevent them from infecting others. To break the cycle. That was the point of the test.

This year is a little different. Indeed, if someone tests positive, ask them to quarantine on the wellness housing campus or in an off-campus setting. This will prevent further spread. But that is no longer the main purpose. The main purpose of this year’s test is knowledge. We want to know how widespread the virus is in our community. And perhaps even more important is that you want to know which variant is there. Therefore, for all positive cases confirm Check which variant it is. I want to know what’s going on so I can pivot if needed.

How contagious are vaccinated people who test positive compared to unvaccinated people?



Infected vaccinated people may not be symptomatic, but yes, it has become clear in recent weeks that they can be contagious. The viral load of a vaccinated person is about the same as the viral load of an unvaccinated person.

However, there are two differences. First, it lasts for a much shorter period of time. If you are vaccinated and infected, you can be infected for about half the time of an unvaccinated person. The second thing we now know is that the viral load of infected and unvaccinated people is similar, but some viruses are active and infected. And some are not. And in vaccinated people, their system has low levels of infectious virus. Therefore, if you have been vaccinated and infected with the virus, the infection may be slightly reduced in a short period of time.

How does the embedding of urban campuses in the cities around us affect our relationship with the pandemic as a community?



I’ve talked about our community as if this were a community within four walls, but of course it’s not. We are Boston and everything that is happening in Boston is what is happening in our community. Therefore, we need to take precautions against COVID-19 and think about a community where the Boston community is large and operates various campuses across the country, Canada and the United Kingdom. We are built into those communities.

What do you think will happen in the future? What are the future possibilities of this pandemic?



Well, I don’t have a crystal ball. However, there is some evidence that the delta peaks and diminishes. There may be a future wave of Delta. There is some evidence of a two-month cycle, and it’s been about two months since the Delta epidemic began. Therefore, there may be future waves of Delta. The big unknown is a future variant. The more we can reduce the spread of the virus in our society, the less likely it is that future variants will emerge.

What is the best way to do that?



data. Therefore, monitoring testing is very valuable in understanding what is happening. Knowing which variants exist is important for making the right decisions and actions about them.

