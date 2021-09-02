Sweetgreen co-founder claims from Covid that “vaccines don’t save us” — but salads may just be





All 18 DC Sweetgreen locations were closed yesterday. Photo by Jessica Sidman.

Jonathan Neman, one of the three founders of the DC-born salad chain Sweetgreen — It’s on fire A recent LinkedIn post about his thoughts on the Covid pandemic. In it, he insisted from the coronavirus that “neither vaccines nor masks can save us,” and instead countries “learn the best way to live with it, for overall health and infection prevention.” Focus on it. “ Georgetown Alumni posts have been removed but remain archive, Obesity seems to suggest a greater risk factor for Covid-19 complications than unvaccinated. “78% of COVID hospitalizations are obese and overweight,” Neman writes. “Maybe there is a fundamental problem that we aren’t paying enough attention to? Is there another way to think about how to tackle’healthcare’by addressing the root cause? “ “What if we focus on the root cause and use this pandemic as a catalyst to create a healthier future ??” continued Neman. “We obviously have no problem with the government’s overkill on how to live our lives in the name of’health’, but it is causing more problems than we are solving. increase…. What if I tax processed foods and refined sugars to pay for the effects of a pandemic? What if you give an incentive to your health? “ This is a useful message for the CEO of a large, high-priced salad chain. Things that aren’t really completely rooted.. Obesity has been identified as a comorbidity of Covid-19 and increases the risk of hospitalization, but vaccines can significantly reduce that risk and reduce the risk of hospitalization by 80%. Increasing vaccination and mask usage also reduces the spread of the virus and reduces the risk of getting the virus. Some people used Twitter to express their disgust and vowed Sweetgreen’s $ 10 or more salad bowl. (Addition: This is not Neman’s first public failure. If you are looking for a little extra Schadenfreude, check it out. This clip His sweet green-sponsored Kendrick Lamar show takes him off stage after a bad rap)... At least I can sleep well, knowing that no one can say “I thought of LinkedIn.”https://t.co/bY50u60Kgj — Asted (@AsteadWesley) September 1, 2021 I didn’t like Sweetgreen anymore, so it worked. -Gay Roxanne (@rgay) September 2, 2021 Virtually everyone has better access to fresher and nutritious foods, more money to buy it, more leisure time to prepare it, what they are eating, And we need better knowledge of how to cook it. Please let me know when Sweetgreen literally pivots to deal with any of these things — Amandamaru (@amandamull) September 1, 2021 I injected the sweet green vaccine and I — pic.twitter.com/q2jINKvSoh — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 1, 2021 I ate a fair amount of salad, was hospitalized with a pretty bad COVID attack, hurt my heart, and was out of the 6-week mission. Use a mask and vaccine. And by no means another visit to Sweetgreen.https://t.co/N8GQWnwkB3 — Heidi Stevens (@ HeidiStevens13) September 1, 2021 If I run a salad business, I wouldn’t just comment on a viral pandemic https://t.co/pZDsy8nXFj -Akabelnet Sauvignon (@NJDG) September 1, 2021 “Sorry, I was late for dinner. The CEO of sweetgreen said a lot of stupid things on LinkedIn at 4:30 pm,” said tonight in my mouth. — MattyMerritt☕️ (@mattynotmaddie) September 2, 2021 Sweetgreen can’t keep bread in stock, but it tells you what’s wrong https://t.co/VH2QX7osYf -Gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) September 1, 2021 Assistant editor Jane is a Chicago transplant and now calls Cleveland Park her home. Prior to joining Washingtonian, he contributed to the Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She graduated from Northwestern University and studied journalism and opera.

