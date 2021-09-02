NS Ministry of Public Health and Welfare, Boone County, Colombia We are reporting 110 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Currently, there are 591 active cases in the county, an increase of 87 from Wednesday. The county currently has a total of 23,176 COVID-19 cases reported.

The county reported that 22,444 cases were removed from quarantine, an increase of 23 cases from Wednesday.

Boone County is ranked 8th in the state, with the highest number of coronavirus cases in total over the past week. Cases increased 3.7% that week. According to the county inspection rate is 10.6%. Missouri Health and Senior Services Department..

Health department hospitals remain yellow and there are 125 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals, 18 of whom are Boone County residents. Of these, 37 are in the intensive care unit and 14 are on ventilator.

Columbia / Boone County Department of Public Health and Welfare September 2 Dashboard

NS Missouri Coronavirus Vaccine Dashboard Reported that 101,408 inhabitants received the first vaccination in Boone County and 90,230 inhabitants of Boone County completed vaccination. Boone County is the country with the highest proportion of residents in central Missouri who have been vaccinated at least once with 56.2% of the vaccine. The second closest county in the state is St. Louis County with 55.2%. In the city of Joplin, 52% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Boone County is the first in the state, and it is reported that 50% of the population has completed the coronavirus vaccine. St. Louis County is the second county in the state, with 49.1% of its population completed vaccination.

Cole County has the second highest first immunization rate in central Missouri at 48.5%. Montgomery County is third with 44.1%.

NS Colombian Public School Report active coronavirus and quarantine cases daily on their website.

In the CPS, the district reports a 14-day rate of 44.3 per 10,000 people, an increase of almost three.

According to a CPS report, COVID-19 currently has staff in 11 district facilities (2 elementary schools, 3 junior high schools, 1 high school, and 5 other facilities). There are three coronavirus-positive staff in elementary school, one in junior high school, one in high school, and four in other district-wide facilities. The district has five staff members who are currently quarantined for COVID.

The district reports that there are currently students in 30 district facilities due to the coronavirus. There are 17 out of 21 primary schools, affecting all middle and high schools, and facilities throughout the two districts.

There are 68 students who test positive for COVID-19. 12 cases increased from Wednesday. The district reports that 34 elementary school students, 13 junior high school students, and 20 high school students test positive for the coronavirus.

The number of students requiring quarantine due to the coronavirus is 392, an increase of 37. The district reports that 246 elementary school students are currently in quarantine, 45 are in middle school and 99 are in high school.

Boone County is changing the frequency of COVID-19 vaccine clinics due to planned influenza vaccinations at schools

For the upcoming annual school-based influenza vaccination clinic, Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Human Services will change the number of community COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

From September 15th, the health sector will no longer regularly host COVID-19 vaccinations. The health department will announce when a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination opportunity arises, but community members are encouraged to obtain the vaccine from their doctor or pharmacy.

The health department will host the clinic at the following dates and times.

Tuesday, September 7

Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Welfare Services

1005 W. Worley St., Colombia

2 pm to 6 pm

September 8th (Wednesday)

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

1707 Smiley Lane, Colombia

2 pm to 6 pm

Saturday, September 11

Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Welfare Services

1005 W. Worley St., Colombia

9 am to 1 pm

Tuesday, September 14

Midweight Label Plaza

6401 W. Highway 40, Colombia

1 pm to 4 pm

Wednesday, September 15

Harrisburg Christian Church

201 Sexton St., Harrisburg

2 pm to 4 pm

Clinics in the areas listed offer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Cole County reports 28 new cases of coronavirus

NS Coal County Health Department Twenty-eight new cases of coronavirus have been reported.

According to the dashboard update, there are 10,452 resident cases and 284 long-term care facility resident cases. This is a total of 10,736 cases in the county.

Cole County has the highest number of deaths from the coronavirus, with 146 people in central Missouri. The county did not report a new death on Thursday.

Cole County is ranked 35th in the state with the highest number of coronavirus infections per capita in the past week. Cases decreased by 23.9% that week. According to the county inspection rate is 11.2%. Missouri Health and Senior Services Department..

NS Missouri Coronavirus Vaccine Dashboard Approximately 48.5% of the county started the first dose of vaccine and reported that 43.3% of the county’s population was completely vaccinated.

NS Jefferson City School District We will report one new case of coronavirus on Thursday. The district has nine active cases of coronavirus in students and six active cases in staff.

The district reports three close contacts for students and one close contact for staff.

Missouri outnumbers 2,000 newly confirmed coronavirus cases

For the first time this Thursday, Missouri reported more than 2,000 new confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The State Department of Health reported 2,245 new confirmed cases and 866 possible cases identified by antigen testing. Missouri currently records 634,296 cases identified during the pandemic and 129,378 possible cases.

Thursday’s total is well above the average weekly 1,558 cases per day. However, the State Department of Health reported a 13.5% reduction in new cases over the past week. Last week’s deaths fell by 52%. According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard..

Many counties in central Missouri have seen new cases leveling off or declining. However, Moniteau County is ranked 15th in most new cases per capita in the past week, and Pettis is ranked 19th.

Missouri Health and Senior Services Department

Although the number of COVID-19 Mizurians in the intensive care unit is declining, the daily average remains at levels comparable to the peak of last winter’s pandemic. As of Tuesday, there were an average of about 650 COVID-19 patients in the ICU., The latest reliable data available.

The current wave of pandemics, powered by the more contagious delta mutants, infects younger people than older people. The state code is.. The 18-24, 25-29, 30-34, and 35-39 age groups are one of the top age groups for new cases during the summer surge. The number of virus-positive children under the age of 17 has also increased dramatically.

Only 45.3% of Mizurians are fully vaccinated. According to health authorities.. Since mid-August, new daily vaccinations have declined, with younger vaccination rates being much lower than older Mizulians.