Montana will add 738 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday





The Delta variant remains the leading COVID-19 variant in Montana, according to the latest report from the Department of Health and Human Services, updated Wednesday. NS report Of the 225 samples collected and sequenced in August 220 (98%) is a delta variant. According to reports, the delta variant has been the major variant for the past two months. “The overall trend of variants shows that alpha variants were predominant from March to June. Since July, Delta variants have been detected most frequently in sequenced samples and are now It’s the predominant variant in Montana, “says the report. Cascade County reported 72 delta mutations, 69 alpha mutations, and 3 gamma mutations. All of these were considered by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be “mutations of concern” or mutations with evidence of a more serious disease, meaning increased infectivity and increased hospitalization. Dead (number). As of Tuesday, 11 people had died in the Delta subspecies, most of Montana’s subspecies, according to the report. Approximately 21% of delta variant cases required hospitalization. Yellowstone County continues to lead the state in active cases after reporting 124 new cases on Thursday, with a total of 1,016 active cases. River Stone Health of the Yellowstone County Health Department reported that 12 residents died of COVID-19 in August, the worst month since February. RiverStone Health was notified of the latest death report after a death certificate review by Yellowstone County Clerk’s Office. The most recent death was reportedly on August 25, when a woman in her 80s died at an elderly care facility in Yellowstone County. According to the release, she was vaccinated and was in underlying health. John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Reversetone Health, said: “That’s why it’s so important that everyone over the age of 12 be vaccinated. Vaccines prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19 in most people, and those who are vaccinated get the virus. It greatly reduces the risk of spreading it to others. “ Cascade County has lost 297 inhabitants due to a pandemic since April 2020. To schedule an appointment for your first dose of the vaccine, go to the following URL: Vaccine.gov.. In Great Falls, where the vaccine is available, qualified immunocompromised people can take advantage of a third dose on a walk-in basis. DPHHS warning This week about the increasing use of the horse anthelmintic ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. Human consumption to treat the virus has not been approved, and people across the country have reported side effects to toxicology centers. Montana Public Radio report Due to the use of ivermectin in Montana, seven people went to the emergency room and many tried to treat COVID-19 with drugs. MTPR also reported that Montana Toxic Control received the same number of calls related to ivermectin poisoning. CDC Advisory Regarding ivermectin misuse, the clinical effects of overdose of ivermectin include gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Overdose is associated with hypotension and neurological effects such as decreased consciousness, confusion, hallucinations, seizures, coma, and death. The CDC recommends calling the Toxicological Control Hotline if you are experiencing symptoms after taking ivermectin or a product containing ivermectin. This number is 1-800-222-1222. According to a meeting summary released by Municipal Health Department spokesman Ben Spencer, the Cascade County Pandemic Response Working Group held its first meeting on Tuesday. Participants in the conference include representatives from Cascade County Health Department, Cascade County Disaster Emergency Services, Great Falls Fire Rescue Team, Great Falls Emergency Services, Benefis Healthcare System, Great Falls Clinic, Alluvion Health, and Great Falls Public Schools. Was included. “It is clear that each stakeholder in attendance feels that the surge in COVID-19 is putting a full burden on their staffing and service capabilities,” the summary said. .. “The main goal of these meetings is to help each stakeholder up-to-date with what each other’s parties see on a daily basis and better assist each other in jointly addressing ongoing challenges. To be able to do it. Its COVID presents. Sharing personal protective equipment and other corresponding resources was emphasized as one of the things we can each do to promote these mutual goals. . ” The state posted 738 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of active confirmed reports in Montana to 5,770. According to the state website covid19.mt.gov, Montana reported a total of 1,807 deaths from the virus, four additional deaths since Wednesday, and nine active hospitalizations since Wednesday. To date, the total dose of COVID-19 vaccine has been 949,781 doses. There are 465,262 residents who are fully immunized against COVID-19. 50% of the state’s eligible population is fully vaccinated. Cascade County reported 100 new cases. The county currently has 992 active cases, 10,033 recovery and 197 deaths. There were 121,258 collections in Montana. The state has tested 1,636,659 for coronavirus, which is 5,232 more than Wednesday. Flathead County reported 112 new cases, for a total of 1,004 active cases. Missoula County reported a total of 752 active cases after adding 86 new cases. Gallatin County reported 53 new cases, for a total of 259 cases. Lewis and Clark County reported a total of 263 cases after adding 38 new cases. Lincoln County added 35 new cases and Ravalli County added 32 new cases. Nicole Garten is a government watch reporter for the Great Falls Tribune. You can email her at [email protected] support coverage of Great Falls and Cascade County, at the top of the page[購読]Find the link and subscribe to the tribune.

