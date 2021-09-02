Salad chain CEO accuses obesity for comment

September 2, 2021



Apparently the key to fixing the Covid-19 pandemic is … eating more salad?

This is what many dissatisfied customers think , CEO of a cult-loving salad chain Guessed in a LinkedIn post that made a round on Wednesday.

“78% of COVID hospitalizations are obese and overweight,” said a businessman. I have written With deleted posts. “Maybe there is a fundamental problem that we aren’t paying enough attention to? Is there another way to think about how to tackle’healthcare’by addressing the root cause? “

He further proposes the use of a “pandemic as a catalyst to create a healthier future” and a government that “encourages health” by taxing processed sugar-rich foods. bottom.

Neman further digs himself into the hole, stating that “Covid is here for a foreseeable future.” We cannot escape from it, and neither vaccines nor masks can save us. “

“Repairing our food system could save $ 2 trillion a year in direct costs ($ 1 trillion in healthcare and $ 1 trillion in environmental impact), he claims. It’s over. Our time is now. “

The post was deleted early Thursday morning.

Naturally, the public was not happy.

He faced a backlash on his LinkedIn post, in addition to others quoting the LinkedIn post and subsequent articles. VICE On Twitter.

Virtually everyone has better access to fresher and nutritious foods, more money to buy it, more leisure time to prepare it, what they are eating, And we need better knowledge of how to cook it. Please let me know when Sweetgreen literally pivots to deal with any of these things — Amandamaru (@amandamull) September 1, 2021

Also, sweet greens have a lot of salads with plenty of salt, sugar and fat, but the whole brand is “healthy because it’s a salad”, so the CEO needs to keep quiet and let people eat what they like. I have. — Page H (@outpaigeous) September 1, 2021

Is dressing with all add-ins really healthy? Sweetgreen’s Green Goddess Ranch serves 140 calories. Most of those calories come from fat (95%). -Nuna Alberts, LCSW (@nunaalbertslcsw) September 2, 2021

Of course, Sweet Green CEO hates fat people — Meow Meow (@SubtweetCat) September 1, 2021

Many argued against Neman, who not only fattened Americans, but also argued that sweet green salads may be unhealthy or low in calories, depending on the combination of ingredients used by customers. ..

“Practically everyone has better access to fresher and nutritious foods, more money to buy it, more leisure time to prepare it, what they are eating , And we need better knowledge of how to cook it, “pointed one Twitter user. “Please let me know when Sweetgreen literally pivots to address any of these issues.”

according to CDCOverweight, obesity, or severe obesity increases the likelihood of becoming “severe with Covid-19”, and obesity or severe obesity almost triples the risk of hospitalization for Covid-19 complications. There is a possibility of becoming.

Report too state Between the onset of the pandemic and mid-November 2020, Covid-19 hospitalized more than 900,000 adults, with an estimated 30.2% (approximately 271,800) of these hospitalizations being “caused by obesity.” increase.

However, according to CDC data, both Hispanic and non-Hispanic black adult populations have a high prevalence of obesity within the community and “the Covid-19 results are likely to worsen.” please. A viable nutritional option for underserved communities.

Sweetgreen’s mission statement The company states that it “aims to enable customers, team members and partners to exert positive power in the food system” and “leads the movement to rethink fast food in a new era” with “core values”. increase.

Sweetgreen didn’t react immediately entrepreneurRequest a comment or explanation for a Neman post.

Salad chain Personally He applied for an IPO in July and was valued at around $ 1.8 billion in previous estimates for 2021.

NS New York Times report The company’s total revenue in 2019 exceeded $ 300 million