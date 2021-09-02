Salt substitutes may reduce the risk of stroke in people with high blood pressure or previous strokes

Replacing regular salt with a low-sodium alternative in home cooking and seasonings Stroke riskA new study shows that people with a history of stroke or high blood pressure have a heart attack and death from any cause.

Innovative research potassium-In key demographics, including salt substitutes instead of traditional table salt, Wesley Milk, MD, NS Cardiologist He was an assistant professor of internal medicine at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus and was not involved in any new research. “There is a very strong link between uncontrolled hypertension and stroke. This study has long recognized that increased potassium intake and decreased sodium intake are associated with lower blood pressure. It seems to provide relatively strong confirmatory evidence of relevance, “says Dr. Milk.

“Clear evidence” that salt substitutes can improve the outcome of heart disease

Alternative salts with lower sodium levels and higher potassium levels have been shown to lower blood pressure, but there is limited evidence to link them with reduced heart attacks. stroke.. To find out if the substitution actually reduced cardiovascular events and mortality, researchers recruited 20,995 participants from 600 villages in rural China. All were over 60 years old who had previously had a stroke or had poor blood pressure control. The results were presented at a hotline session at the 2021 European Society of Cardiology (ESC) conference. Published on New England Journal of Medicine August 29..

Participants were cluster-randomized according to village, half of the subjects used the provided alternative salt, and the other half continued to use regular salt.People in the intervention group were told to use an alternative consisting of 75 percent Sodium chloride And 25 percent Potassium chlorideAs an alternative to regular salt (100% sodium chloride) for all cooking, seasonings, and food preservation. They were also encouraged to reduce the use of salt substitutes compared to the amount of salt they normally consume.