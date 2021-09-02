Timing to roll back COVID-19 limits without increasing cases





Share on Pinterest Ending COVID-19 restrictions on meetings may increase the risk of a surge in cases.Noamgarai / Getty Images A new study concludes that the safest way to relax pandemic restrictions is to increase the degree of freedom in vaccination rates. Moving too fast carries the risk of new variants and overwhelming health care systems.

Officials around the world are struggling to roll back the COVID-19 limit without suffering a “rebound” in the case of the virus.

If the number of cases is small enough, health officials test-trace-isolate Stop the local spread. new study Finding the most effective way to increase freedom and protect against the overwhelming new COVID-19 surge is to link lifting restrictions directly to the pace of vaccination. According to researchers, the rate of vaccination not only has significant social and economic implications, but is also the key to ending the restrictions needed to stop the spread of the virus. Officials around the world are struggling to roll back the COVID-19 limit without suffering a “rebound” in the case of the virus. Scientist Max Planck Dynamics and Self-Organizing Institute In Germany, mathematical modeling of medical and vaccination data from the United Kingdom and other European countries is used to lift optimal pace limits during vaccine deployment and overwhelm medical care for “rebound” COVID-19 surges. We have discovered that we can mitigate the risk. After analyzing many different scenarios, they concluded that even more serious waves could be avoided only if the restrictions were not lifted faster than the pace dictated by the progress of vaccination. The findings suggest that even after vaccination of 80% of the adult population, lifting restrictions too quickly can lead to new variants and a surge in cases that overwhelm the intensive care unit. increase. “This analysis tells us that most of us have long been skeptical.” Dr. Sherief ErnaharThe president and CEO of University Hospital in Newark, NJ, told Healthline. “It means that we really aren’t going to end this pandemic unless we really have enough society to force vaccination at this point.” Dr. Richard Parker, Chief Healthcare Officer, Healthcare Data and Software Company ArcadiaThe United States is now approaching pandemic limits by allowing states to do whatever they deem appropriate, with some states relying more on CDC guidance than others. He added that approaches vary among counties, cities and towns, even within the state. “The current approach is the least secure,” Parker explained. “For example, anyone who follows the same rules as Britain would be better from a public health perspective.” He emphasized the need for a sufficiently low case rate. test-trace-isolate The local spread can be stopped and the virus must be maintained. ” Reproduction number Less than 1.0. According to Parker, the study is “fully theoretical” and has not yet been tested under real-world conditions, but it is a good starting point for policy discussions. Elnahal confirmed that people who have been vaccinated with COVID-19 can still spread it, but those who have not been vaccinated are at particular risk. “It’s just an example that everyone who isn’t vaccinated poses a risk not only to himself, but to everyone around him, including those who have been vaccinated,” he said. Elnahal explained that vaccination is less susceptible to infection and that vaccination significantly reduces the chances of infection, hospitalization and death. However, some people with immunodeficiency are at high risk, even if they are vaccinated. “But it is true that vaccinated people are at risk from those who have not yet been vaccinated,” he confirmed. Elnahal added that this is why vaccine validation efforts are so important. Checking someone’s vaccine status means that a place like a movie theater, restaurant, or bar that decides to check vaccination is much safer. Dr. Jeremy Levin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ovid Therapeutics, Experts said it was difficult to make a decision on resumption, as they are still learning about how the disease spreads. “The fact of the matter is that we are still not fully aware of the spread of the disease,” Levin said. “But what we know, and spread, means the variant being generated. The cost to society of not making a decision about this is higher than what we see. It could be. “ Levin added that we need to be willing to accept some risks, which can be reduced by ensuring as many vaccinations as possible. He pointed out that other illnesses were defeated by vaccination. “For example, we are all vaccinated against smallpox. We are all,” he said. “And smallpox is gone. Almost all of us were vaccinated against polio — polio is almost gone.” Levin emphasized that some illnesses can only be eradicated with consistent efforts. “We have guaranteed that our children will be vaccinated. [against] Measles, “he said. “But for measles, mumps, and rubella, you’ll get back if you don’t.” Levin was skeptical when asked what role naturally acquired immunity could play in relaxing pandemic-related restrictions. “Given the concerns expressed by some segments of the population, it is very unlikely that we will achieve 100% vaccination,” Levin said. Levin said it is imperative to proceed with vaccination completely independently of the assumption that it was previously infected. “With a uniform test across the country, we can determine who is infected and who is not,” he said. “But the test is so unplanned and uncoordinated that it can’t be done.” A new study concludes that the safest way to relax pandemic restrictions is to increase the degree of freedom in vaccination rates. Experts say that unvaccinated poses a risk to oneself and others, and vaccination verification is essential to prevent the spread of the disease in public. If it is too fast to roll back regulations, there is a risk of a surge in COVID-19 cases, which can lead to new variants and overwhelming healthcare systems.

