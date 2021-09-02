Already stressed North Dakota hospitals could be “overrun” by the imminent COVID-19 Peak-Twin Cities

BISMARCK — The state health system is under pressure as the number of COVID-19 cases grows exponentially in North Dakota. Major hospitals are over-expanded, understaffed and lacking rooms. Authorities predict that the worst has not yet come.

Dr. Michael Lebeau, CEO and President of Sanford Bismarck, said as of Tuesday, August 31, two hospitals in the capital were treating 50 mostly unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, between them. He said the intensive care unit was not open.

LeBeau told Forum News Service that his hospital was “totally out of space” to care for patients and suffered from a low level of staff.

Retha Mattern directly saw the heavy burden of Bismarck Hospital. The 36-year-old said she had opened an inpatient bed in the maternity ward after waiting six hours for an acute case of appendicitis in the emergency room of CHI St. Alexius Hospital on Tuesday. Despite receiving courteous care from the staff, Mr. Matane said the hospital was “very busy” and was lucky to be hospitalized as soon as possible.

Matane said he had heard several patients at a hospital with COVID-19 symptoms or a positive diagnosis, including one in the neighboring bay.

“I was worried about getting involved in many covid cases at once,” she wrote in an email. “All the enthusiastic patients I heard said they weren’t vaccinated. One individual refused to let them test his Covid while he was there. ER. Many of the burdens on me seemed to have been prevented. “

The surgeon was unable to align Mattern with Tuesday’s schedule, but she said she would have surgery on Wednesday morning to prevent emergencies. Her illness wasn’t too painful, but Mattern said she believed that constant pressure on hospital staff was likely to have delayed surgery.

“I’ve never had appendicitis before, but it’s certainly not normal for people with acute appendicitis to wait 24 hours on a fairly routine basis,” Mattern said.

LeBeau said hospitals in North Dakota have begun triaging patients to manage space, staff, and resources, and have begun treating patients in order based on the severity of their condition. This can mean long wait times for some patients, whether or not they have COVID-19.

Hospitals are preparing to grow even thinner as the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 infects more unvaccinated residents. LeBeau and Tim Blass, president of the North Dakota Hospital Association, estimated that the peak of cases would not come until the end of September. Brasle also said that, unlike last fall’s surge, many North Dakota states are seeking treatment for non-coronavirus health problems, including conditions exacerbated by the lack of early medical treatment in the pandemic. ..

Other states riding the worst COVID-19 waves have a glimpse into the future of North Dakota.

“Yesterday we received patients from outside the state and were told they were the 16th hospital they called,” said Le Beau. “It should get everyone’s attention.”

LeBeau said his hospital is trying to add capacity to the ICU and COVID-19 units in preparation for the tough days to come, but finding a healthcare professional to care for the patient is another matter. rice field. Many travel nurses fighting the pandemic peak in other states are very scarce, despite Sanford Bismarck’s willingness to “pay whatever we have to do”. Lebeau said he was having a hard time attracting them.

The hospital has also taken the sad step of rebuilding the COVID-19 Institutional Review Board and deciding who will be treated if there are not enough beds, staff, or ventilators to go around.

“It’s important for people to understand that the entire state (hospital) is working on our process to overcome the difficult times when we’re running out of resources,” Lebeau said. “Who cares, who gets the next bed, who gets the next ventilator, and how many patients are cared for by frontline people before safety concerns become too high. I’m worried that I’ll have to make a difficult decision about what I can do. “

LeBeau said he is confident that North Dakota healthcare providers will work together to maximize capacity and resources, but there is a real risk that it is not enough to meet demand.

“We could overrun healthcare. Looking at where we are in terms of capacity today and knowing that there will be more cases next month, access to healthcare Will be difficult, “he said.

When the hospital system is staring at the barrel of major challenges, LeBeau and Bllas say North Dakota is responsible for taking proven virus mitigation measures, such as vaccination, wearing masks, and keeping distance from each other. ..

“Correct in that we cannot meet (healthcare) demand and people are vaccinated, socially distanced, and wear masks when socially distanced. If you’re not doing that, the message is … one of their loved ones in the future may not take care of you, “Blasl said. “We want to prevent that from happening. Everyone in the state must play their part in controlling this virus.”