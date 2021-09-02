Health
There are currently more than 19,000 COVID-19 cases in the Waterloo region
Now there are 19,000 COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The case in the area as Waterloo Public Health reported 20 new positive tests for the new coronavirus on Thursday.
This will reduce the average number of new 7-day daily cases to just 22.7. A week ago, the number of cases per day in the area was 18.6 because it was slowly flowing in the wrong direction.
New COVID-19-related deaths were first reported in the region in September, increasing the number of deaths in the region to 270.
“The individual was a woman in her 60s,” said Dr. Labia Bana, a medical officer of health.
“I would like to express my deep sympathy for this individual’s family and loved ones.”
In addition, 13 local residents cleared the virus, increasing the total number of cases resolved to 18,543.
Despite health warnings, horse medicine is being purchased to treat COVID-19
There are currently 171 active COVID-19 cases in the area, 5 of whom are hospitalized and all in the intensive care unit.
There are currently seven active COVID-19 outbreaks after being declared at the Moorgate Apartments in Kitchner and then at the Pluto Day Care and Rising Oaks Early Learning Centers in Cambridge.
Trend story
This is the second time in a few months that an outbreak has been declared at the location of St. Brigitte.
Behind the coin, the regional vaccine task force says there were currently 824,889 vaccinations in the region, 1,213 more than reported Wednesday.
In addition, 401,463 local residents have been fully vaccinated. This is 738 more than Wednesday’s report.
This means that 68.17% of the local population is now fully vaccinated, up to 79.17% when considering only those who are eligible to be vaccinated.
Elsewhere, Ontario reported 865 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This is the largest increase since early June. The total number of state proceedings is currently 567,071.
The number of cases on Thursday was the highest since June 4, when 914 cases were recorded, and the state also recorded another daily total in the 800s, which reached 835 cases on Saturday.
Of the 865 new cases recorded, 540 were unvaccinated, 88 were partially vaccinated, 173 were fully vaccinated, and 64 were unvaccinated. ..
According to thursday report, 175 in Toronto, 104 in Peel, 91 in York, 89 in Hamilton, 51 in Simco-Muskoka, 48 in Windsor-Essex, 33 in Niagara. it was done.
All other local public health departments reported less than 30 new cases in state reports.
..
