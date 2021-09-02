Health
Ottawa COVID-19 Level “Manageable”, “Absolutely” Avoid Fall Blockage: Dr. Etches-Ottawa
COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Although levels are rising in Ottawa, the city’s top doctors are convinced that the city’s current precautions and gradually increasing vaccination levels are sufficient to avoid another economy. Blockade It’s heading for autumn.
Medical officer Dr. Vera Etches and other Ottawa health officials spoke to the media Thursday morning to provide updates on COVID-19 in the national capital.
The number of cases of COVID-19 has increased in recent weeks, with 39 new cases added on Thursday alone.
Etching said Ottawa, along with other parts of the state, is facing higher viral levels in a delta variant-led fourth wave.
In Delta’s concerns, parents and children are preparing to return to school
Although local modeling released this week shows the fourth wave May be “substantial” In Ontario, Etches was optimistic that virus levels could be controlled locally on Thursday when children began returning to the classroom.
Both etching and counseling. Keith Egli, chair of the Ottawa Health Commission, said that a good idea for fall residents is to limit the size of indoor meetings, along with other standard public health measures such as wearing masks and physical distance. I included it.
When asked if she wanted to return to indoor capacity limits, Etches said those steps weren’t necessary yet, but additional health officials would monitor the situation in the fall.
“At this point, in Ottawa, the COVID situation is manageable. We have the tools,” she said, adding that it is “absolutely” possible to avoid an economic blockade in the fall. ..
Etching also expressed her support for the Ontario COVID-19 Vaccination Passport Program announced Wednesday.
Which Ontario companies need proof of COVID-19 vaccination?
She said after the policy was announced Vaccination proof is required Since September 22, OPH has seen a “significant” increase in vaccine reservations to enter non-essential businesses throughout the state.
Trend story
OPH later posted to Global News 607 new vaccine reservations in Ottawa over the past 24 hours, in addition to 544 bring-in Wednesdays, compared to an average of 307 reservations per day that logged into the system earlier in the week. He said he was vaccinated.
COVID-19 vaccine reservations are skyrocketing in Ontario after the issuance of the certificate
Given current intakes, Etches said he hopes to reach the 90% target for fully vaccinated Ottawan by mid-October.
“It’s a bit late compared to modeling the Ontario science table. The resurrection will be here in the third week of September or so,” she said.
As of Wednesday, 86% of eligible Ottawa residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once. About 80% of adults in the city take two doses.
OPH Guide for local businesses I am trying to set my own vaccine policy on Thursday. According to the local health unit’s own policy, all employees are expected to be fully vaccinated as of October 15.
COVID-19: Ottawa-Carlton Commission Passes Staff Vaccination Duty, First Shot Scheduled by September 30
Etching said OPH’s strategy of setting up a nearby hub and door-to-door visits to low-vaccination communities has already paid off.
Etches said Thursday that vaccination rates increased by up to 9 percent in some areas as the health sector shifted its approach from mass vaccination to a more targeted strategy.
“We’ve seen progress. I think it’s really encouraging. People are still moving forward with their first dose,” she said.
Although the proportion of unvaccinated residents in Ottawa is gradually declining, Etches has urged residents to be kind to those who have not yet taken shots.She said: Many people in vulnerable communities face barriers Disinformation about vaccination.
“We need to show kindness to those who haven’t been vaccinated yet,” she said. We need to support each other. “
On the other hand, the latest OPH data show a significant difference in the risk of infection between unvaccinated and vaccinated.
Between July 24 and August 27, the unvaccinated population of Ottawa reported a COVID-19 infection rate of 41.7 cases per 100,000 people. During the same period, the number of fully vaccinated residents was 2.7 per 100,000, or about one-fifteenth.
As of Thursday, there were eight local COVID-19-infected hospitals and one in the intensive care unit.
COVID-19 Survivors Share Message About Immunization
