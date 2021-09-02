Tri-County Health ends discussions on masks while the virus doesn’t go away





NS Freda Mikurin

Government reporter As of August 31, 796 Coloradans were hospitalized with COVID-19, and virtually all had the Delta variant and were unvaccinated. Throughout the state, 82% of acute care hospital beds were used. According to the latest data available, in the Tri-County Health Department region, COVID-19 positive rates range from 7% to 8%, and the 7-day cumulative incidence of new cases ranges from 153 to 191. , The status is red. .. Hospitalization in the area remained low, as the number of people over the age of 12 who were fully vaccinated in the Tri-County area probably ranged from 65 to 71 percent, but the number of cases is still on the rise. Although far from the numbers seen in November and December last year, the trend in new COVID-19 cases is heading in the wrong direction. On August 30, the State Health Commission approved an emergency rule requiring staff, including employees, direct contractors, and support personnel, to be vaccinated with COVID-19 in all licensed medical environments. CDPHE (Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment) announced: “Approximately 30% of healthcare workers remain unvaccinated. With the increase in delta variants and increased stress on the healthcare system, ensuring that all workers in licensed healthcare facilities are vaccinated is not possible. , One of the most effective steps the state can take to protect public health, safety, and welfare.-Risk Colorado and this ongoing pandemic. “ Meanwhile, county commissioners, boards of education, and parents ask whether children, especially those under the age of being vaccinated, should wear masks inside the school building. I had a hard time agreeing on. The Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) issued a public health order to three member counties (Arapahoe, Douglas and Adams) on August 18, requiring students under the age of 12 to wear face covers in school facilities. I did. The next day, using the opt-out clause implemented during last year’s COVID-19 pandemic, Douglas County members unanimously resolved to opt out of the TCHD public health order. The Douglas County School District Board of Education stuck to a previous directive that required masks for students under the age of 12 indoors anyway, but that wasn’t the end. On August 24, the County Commission passed a resolution “requesting the school board to exercise its discretion and refuse to adopt the TCHD public health order,” and on August 25, Douglas County lawyer. Sent a letter to TCHD and questioned how the meeting that led to the adoption took place. Further north, on August 24, Adams County Commissioner voted 3-2, choosing the TCHD Public Health Order and at the same time criticizing the fact that the opt-out option was granted. Nonetheless, some of the 12 separate school districts attended by Adams County residents have announced that they will follow TCHD’s orders to require masks indoors for children who are too young to be vaccinated. The Arapahoe County Commissioner planned a public meeting on 31 August, discussing and hearing with the general public whether they too should opt out of TCHD’s 18 August public health order. TCHD confirmed the trends and regrouped. On August 30, the Tri-County Health Department’s Health Commission resolved to withdraw its policy of allowing the County Commission to opt out of county-wide public health orders. They also withdrew the August 18 school mask order, which two of the three counties under their jurisdiction had already opted out. Second, for all schools and child care entities in Adams, Arapaho, and Douglas County, all individuals over the age of 2 in all schools and child care settings, regardless of vaccination status, have facial covers. We have carried out a universal mask order that requires you to wear it. “Valid from 1 September 2021 to 31 December 2021 unless amended, extended or withdrawn.” The most important difference from the new order is the age of 12 years old enough to be vaccinated. The above students are also included. [email protected]

