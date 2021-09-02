Two more human cases of West Nile virus confirmed at Mass.







“These are the second and third human cases of West Nile virus infection in Massachusetts this year, and we see a significant increase in mosquito viral activity.” In the photo of this file, Culex quinquefa is shown in the photo of a human finger without this date. Reuters / James Gasunny / CDC / Handouts State officials reported two more confirmed cases of West Nile virus in humans on Thursday. according to Massachusetts Public Health ServiceBoth individuals were male, one in their 50s and the other in their 70s, who were exposed to the virus in Middlesex County. The first human case of West Nile virus this season was reported at Mass.

On Wednesday, state officials reported that the first confirmed West Nile virus case in Massachusetts this season was a woman in her 80s who was also likely exposed in Middlesex County. There were no virus-related deaths this year. “These are the second and third human cases of West Nile virus infection in Massachusetts this year, and we see a significant increase in mosquito viral activity,” said Marglet Cook, deputy public health commissioner. increase. “The risk of West Nile virus continues until the first heavy frost. We work back in school after enjoying the last weekend of summer informally, so avoid mosquito bites. Don’t forget to continue to take action. “ According to officials, the Boston metropolitan area and some towns in Bristol and Worcester counties are already at moderate risk of West Nile virus. However, based on these three cases, increased detection of West Nile virus in mosquitoes, and favorable weather for mosquitoes, risk levels have risen from low to moderate in 38 additional communities. Those communities: Essex County: Beverly, Danvers, Lynn, Marblehead, Middleton, Nahant, Peabody, Salem, Saugus, Swampscott, Wenham

Hampden County: Agawam, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, Springfield, West Springfield

Middlesex County: Bedford, Billerica, Burlington, Carlyle, Lexington, Lincoln, Natic, North Reading, Reading, Sudbury, Wayland, Weston, Wilmington

Norfolk County: Dedham, Needham, Wellesley

Suffolk County: Chelsea, Revere, Winthrop

Worcester County: Grafton and Upton According to authorities, five human cases of West Nile virus were identified in Massachusetts in 2020. It is usually transmitted by mosquito bites and can infect people of all ages, but people over the age of 50 are at increased risk of serious illness. Most people are asymptomatic and generally have fever and flu-like symptoms. Here are some tips from Massachusetts DPH to protect you from mosquito bites. Use the insect repellent outdoors. If possible, use DEET, permethrin, picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil, or IR3535 (but not for children under 3 years of age).

Pay attention to the peak mosquito hours from dusk to dawn and consider rescheduling the event during that time.

If you suspect exposure, wear long sleeves, trousers and socks.

Mosquitoes lay eggs in standing water, so drain around the house.

Install or repair the window screen.

Mosquitoes lay eggs in standing water, so drain around the house.

Install or repair the window screen.

Protect your animals and if they are diagnosed, call the Animal Health Division of the Massachusetts National Agricultural Resources Department (617-626-1795).

