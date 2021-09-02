ICU is still full as Larimer County demands vaccine – Loveland Reporter-Herald





Larimar County health officials called on county residents to be vaccinated at a briefing on Thursday as cases of COVID-19 continue to strain the local hospital system. Intensive care unit utilization reported in county hospitals has remained above 95% since the county adjusted the COVID-19 dashboard to more accurately describe critical cases. Since then, it has exceeded capacity several times. This meant that patients with doubled ICUs or in need of critical care had to be placed in rooms that were not originally designed for that purpose. More than 40% of these ICUs are COVID-19 cases, most of whom are unvaccinated, according to Tom Gonzalez, director of public health in Larimer County. Population epidemiologist Jared Olson added that, unlike previous waves of viruses, there was no surge in demographics aged 18-24. This is due to strict measures at schools like Colorado State University in Fort Collins. “Congratulations, thank you to the university for doing what we can to protect our students and staff,” Olson said. “The CSU required vaccination or radiofrequency testing, and indoor masking. The combination is incredibly powerful.” Reaching people who dislike vaccines is very important, according to Olson. Current levels of immunity to the virus are likely to be inadequate to stop future waves. According to Olson, the language barrier and the fear of absenteeism due to side effects are two obstacles to achieving higher immunization rates. According to Olson, as the proportion of vaccinated residents increases, the proportion of counties in the “hesitating” group decreases, indicating that more people are accustomed to the vaccine. However, the share of one category of population has not changed: 15% say they will not be vaccinated under any circumstances. According to Olson, the weekly average of positive tests dropped slightly on Thursday, indicating higher levels of testing. However, hospitalizations increased this week, putting even greater pressure on the system. Not only is the ICU expanding beyond capacity, but hospital staff continue to show signs of fatigue 18 months after COVID-19 treatment, according to Kevin Unger, president and CEO of UC Health North Region. .. “Our nursing staff are certainly tired,” he said. “They provide excellent care to our patients, but fatigue is certainly beginning.” Olson said vaccination reduced both the number of cases seen in the population and the severity of breakthrough cases and reduced hospitalizations, urging residents to be vaccinated. Gonzales said the county continues to recommend indoor masking in accordance with the guidelines of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but his staff has limited time and they focus on vaccination outreach. He added that the masking issue was left to other community groups such as: Board of education. “Currently, there are tools and vaccines that work very effectively,” Gonzales said. “That’s where we put all our efforts.”

