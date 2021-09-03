Health
BC will extend COVID-19 restrictions to Northern Health areas as cases increase
British Columbia health authorities have extended some new public health restrictions to the state’s northern health areas. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The number of cases continues to increase.
The limits will be similar to some of the ones currently in place. Interior health region.
This means that after September 7, all communities in the Northern Health region will be subject to the following restrictions:
- Indoor personal gatherings are limited to one other family or five
- COVID safety plans must be implemented for outdoor events hosted by more than 200 people
- Personal outdoor gatherings such as birthday parties and barbecues are limited to 50 people
State-wide Maskman dating continues in all healthy areas. Vaccine cards are on track until September 13th.
according to BC Center For Disease ControlIn some areas of Northern Health, there are some worst-case rates of COVID-19 for every 100,000 people.
Adrian Dix, British Columbia Health Minister, said the “overwhelming majority” of people currently in Northern Health Hospital, about 90 percent, are unvaccinated individuals.
He said most of the region’s population over the age of 65 is vaccinated, but the population under the age of 65 is not vaccinated at the rate they want.
on Tuesday, During the latest modeling presentationIn areas where more stringent measures are being taken, especially Central Okanagan, authorities are currently seeing a decline in case rates, said state health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
Henry added that there are still challenges in the region, especially with regard to the challenges of burning wildfires and establishing a vaccine clinic in which people can participate.
However, interest rates are still rising in the north, especially in the Nechaco and Fort regions. St. James, Vanderhoof, Prince George area.
“We also see higher rates in areas of low immunization in the Northern Health region,” Henry said.
“And in some of those areas, such as Nechaco, the population is small, so very small populations can have a high percentage per capita. But that’s what we do in some of these areas. It also shows that attention needs to be paid, where clusters are starting to grow in cases. “
She also said they saw the infection in concentration camps on Thursday.
In the last 10 days, infection rates have increased six-fold and hospital capacity has increased, according to Henry.
British Columbia health authorities are taking different approaches using the latest COVID-19 modeling data
Thursday COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Cases continued to grow in British Columbia on Thursday as health officials announced 801 new cases and 6 additional deaths.
This raised the 7-day average of new cases to 708, the highest since early May.
Of the new cases, 267 were in the Fraser Health area, 128 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health Area, 237 were in the Interior Health Area, 103 were in the Northern Health Area, and 66 were in the Island Health Area.
There were 5,931 active cases across the state.
