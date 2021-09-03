Expert: Do not get Regeneron instead of COVID-19 vaccine





Regeneron has been approved to help high-risk individuals protect from recent exposures and treat those who test positive, but it is not a vaccine replacement.

Washington — In places like Texas and Florida, the governor has set up monoclonal antibody stations to help fight the COVID pandemic. Some people simply call these antibody infusion therapies “Regeneron.” This is one of the companies allowed to make them. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Wednesday to advertise the treatment with a banner stating “Early treatment saves lives.” Dr. Anthony Fauci made a very similar statement at the White House Press conferenceHe said clinical trials showed that “early treatment with anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies can reduce the risk of hospitalization or death of COVID-19 by 70-85%.” “So, the bottom line is that this is a very effective intervention for COVID-19,” Forch said. “It’s not fully utilized and we strongly recommend that you take full advantage of it.” With the advent of pop-up monoclonal antibody stations, some people are using social media as a platform to remind people that they are not a substitute for vaccines. But not everyone is so convinced. Verify viewers asked the team, “Why do fully vaccinated people need booster shots when they have regenalon (antibodies) as a treatment?” Let’s check. question Can I get Regeneron or other branded monoclonal antibody therapy instead of the COVID-19 vaccine? Is it an alternative to taking a shot? Our source answer What we found Can I get Regeneron instead of a shot? If not, why? I read that it can prevent the spread. Contributor Mike McNamara on Sunday, August 8, 2021 In July, the FDA announced a Regeneron monoclonal for emergency use to treat patients with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 in patients aged 12 years and older who are not hospitalized and are at high risk. Approved antibody treatment. This is a combination of two antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, that specifically target the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer. You will be treated from IV, and it should be given as soon as possible after a positive test and within 10 days of the onset of symptoms. “The idea is that this monoclonal antibody attaches to the virus, prevents it from multiplying further in the body, and prevents the development of more serious illnesses,” explained Dr. William Schaffner. “It is not a substitute for a vaccine.” Related: Validation: Here’s why you should be vaccinated even if you’re already infected with COVID-19: In August, FDA revision Regeneron’s Emergency Use Authorization states that high-risk individuals are now able to use treatments after being exposed to the virus. The FDA had a very clear cure Do not use as a precautionary measure Before COVID exposure. inside that PresentationThe FDA specifically states that post-exposure monoclonal antibody treatment “is not a substitute for vaccination against COVID-19.” Dr. Bumpas explained beyond a specific window that Regeneron would not protect you from catching the virus, but the vaccine does just that. “People may not always know when they were exposed or how long they were infected,” Dr. Bumpas said. She states that post-exposure monoclonal antibody therapy is a “valuable tool” but “never replaces vaccination.” Therefore, no, we can confirm that monoclonal antibody therapy like Regeneron is not a replacement for COVID-19 vaccination. Related: Verification: Is the additional dose the same as or different from the original dose?

