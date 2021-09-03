Health
“Sneaky”: A reaction is poured after protesters target British Columbia hospitals over “freedom of health”
British Columbia doctors blame the large-scale demonstration of “freedom of health” at Vancouver General Hospital and City Hall on Wednesday as “painful” and “beyond pale” for healthcare professionals. Said.
Police estimated about 5,000 protesters at the peak of the event, and the crowd expressed opposition. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) With protocol Vaccine obligation It causes traffic disruption, such as slowing down ambulances. Similar protests have occurred in hospitals throughout the state and across the country.
Many people gather at Vancouver City Hall to protest vaccination obligations
Doctors of British Columbia President Matthew Chow told Global News Thursday morning that it was a very difficult day for medical staff.
“There is pain — this is the feeling that the nature of the protest and where they happened were beyond the pale color,” he said.
Workers in the hospital said they could hear the crowd chanting to “lock her up,” referring to state health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
“It’s very sad for people to do it to others. I was very angry and sad to see an ambulance trying to get through. As some know, it to me Bringing out is what I live with, “Henry said when asked about the Thursday incident.
“What’s upsetting me is the amount of anger and vitriol directed at other people in public health and my team and staff. It’s unforgivable and very upset.”
Chow said he was surprised that this would happen in Canada.
“People spit, cursed, yelled, women had misogyny comments directed at them, people were yelled through megaphones,” he said. “It only exacerbated the fatigue and burnout that people had.”
Unfortunately, he added, this is just one example of what healthcare professionals have been working on since the pandemic began.
“Our health care workers were heroes throughout the pandemic,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said Thursday morning.
“They were extraordinary throughout the pandemic, including treating people who are currently not vaccinated with COVID-19 for the majority.
“It is unacceptable to engage in these types of activities outside the hospital. It is sneaky.”
Dix said people have the right to express their opinions, but doing this outside the hospital is irresponsible to patients and staff.
“Freedom of Health” Protesters Target British Columbia Hospitals
On the same day of the protest, the fourth wave of BC in the pandemic showed no signs of slowing, as the state announced an additional 785 new cases and two deaths.
This resulted in a 7-day average of 697 new cases, the highest in almost 4 months.
According to health officials, 199 people were hospitalized for the virus, an increase of 12 overnight, almost double the 107 two weeks ago. Of them, 112 received critical or intensive care.
From August 24th to 30th, the state said that completely unvaccinated people accounted for 80% of COVID-19 cases. From August 17th to 30th, they accounted for 83.4 percent of hospitalizations.
Demonstration of BC-wide anger against vaccine obligations and COVID-19 regulations
Some in the crowd told Global News that they were health care workers themselves and were thinking of quitting or quitting their jobs over vaccine obligations and public health orders.
“Explaining it as a gathering of health care workers-I know some people tried to do it-is incorrect and inaccurate,” Dix said.
“I don’t see it as a health care protest at all. There may have been healthcare professionals there, but I know where healthcare professionals stand on these questions. They represent health care and public health, making everyone vaccinated. “
Frontline healthcare professionals fight protesters of “freedom of health”
Police said no one was arrested at a rally outside Vancouver General Hospital.
In Kelowna, Mayor Colin Baslan accused hundreds of people gathered in front of Kelowna General Hospital, raised the Canadian flag, and from “My body is my choice” to “I am informed but disagree.” I shouted and shook the sign that read everything up to. “
“What I really want to emphasize is what was achieved by this protest. Healthcare workers did not impose these restrictions. The Kelowna City Council does not impose these restrictions,” he said. Told.
“Therefore, they are going in a completely wrong direction in terms of who they are protesting and who they are trying to send a message to. And, after all, these healthcare professionals , These protesters are the people you can count on when you get sick.
“So I don’t understand it, and I think it speaks to the level of intelligence of those involved in these protests who don’t understand who is making the decision. Feeling that we need to get rid of our frustration with our healthcare professionals is confusing to me. “
– Use Doyle Potenteau files
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
