Health
“We can get over it”: OPH optimistic about another fall at COVID-19
Case numbers are increasing and the COVID-19 delta variant threatens the fourth pandemic wave, but health officials in Ottawa said things happened this fall when the city returned to school when the children returned to school. I am optimistic that I can manage.
Dr. Bella Etchs said Ottawa “against the trend” In the fall of 2020 COVID-19 When the rate is lowered.
With the vaccine, residents can do it again if they continue to take basic measures such as wearing masks and restricting meetings, Etch’s told reporters Thursday.
“This is a stressful time with the start of school and more requirements, and we know we can overcome this,” she said.
The situation has changed in the last 12 months, she said. There was no vaccine in September last year, and older people were at increased risk of serious illness.
According to Ottawa, the vaccine was effective because it had not reported COVID-related deaths for almost two months. Public dashboard..
A new state model also shows that as of August 27, unvaccinated residents of Ottawa are 15 times more likely to be infected with the virus than unvaccinated people. increase.
Vaccine intake increased after passport announcement
The current focus is to be “kind” to those who have not yet been vaccinated and to help overcome vaccination barriers, she added.
As of Wednesday, 79% of people born before 2009 were fully vaccinated, but 69% of Ottawa’s total population, including children who are not yet vaccinated, are vaccinated with both. ..
If the city continues at its current pace, Ottawa has the potential to achieve the long-stated goals. 90% of the population Etching said it was fully vaccinated by mid-October, but modeling will show that the virus’s resurrection could arrive by the third week of September, so it will be delayed a bit. rice field.
There was some good news at the forefront of vaccines this week as Ontario saw a subsequent increase in appointments. Vaccine passport plan announced, According to the Minister of Health.
Great news! Yesterday, bookings on the state system more than doubled. Today we have already seen thousands of Ontarians rolling up their sleeves. Almost half of them are taking their first dose.
& Mdash;@celliottability
Employers were encouraged to adopt vaccination policy
Ottawa Public Health also wants to enact policies that encourage all employers to fully vaccinate their workers in order to raise immunization levels and ensure workplace safety.
For the health unit Published guidelines Companies can use it under their own policies, including setting dates on which workers must provide evidence of vaccination or provide a legitimate medical exemption.
Some local businesses are concerned that staff may interact with unvaccinated civilians, but Etches reports customers to police, as when masks were mandated. I reassured the business owner that I was not asked to do so.
“I ask people to be kind … it takes patience because companies understand how to do this,” Etches said.
Return to class
Community immunization levels are an important factor in what happens when tens of thousands of children return to class this week and next week, and public health authorities closely monitor the situation.
This fall, Etches is even more confident that students will need to attend in person, saying that far fewer people have opted to stay at home and virtually learn.
“Over the last year, there has been more and more evidence of the harm done when children don’t have the opportunity to go to school,” Etch’s said.
Family should Virus screening According to officials, every day children and parents should seek a COVID-19 test if they have a fever or chills, a cough or barking cough, shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell.
Takeaway tests will also be rolled out this year at many local schools to facilitate the tests.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/etches-fall-outlook-pandemic-fourth-wave-1.6162653
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]