Health
September 3, 2021 Here’s what you need to know:
Detroit – Michigan reported 4,494 new cases COVID-19 and 91 virus-related deaths Wednesday-Average 2,247 cases in 2 days.
Of the 91 deaths announced Wednesday, 36 were identified during a Vital Records review.
The Wednesday update brings the total number of COVID cases confirmed in Michigan to 951,192, including 20,347 deaths. These numbers have increased from 946,698 cases and 20,256 deaths. As of monday..
Tests increased to about 20,000 diagnostic tests per day on average, 7-day positive rate of 9.44% as of Wednesday, Slightly higher than last week. The positive rate has been steadily rising since the lowest end of June. hospitalization It has increased by 231% since July 1st.
Incidents are on the rise again in Michigan. Status 7-day moving average for daily It was Wednesday 1,925-an important jump since the beginning of July. The average death toll for the seven days on Wednesday was 26. The state fatality rate is 2.2%.Status Also reports “active cases” Listed at 39,500 on Wednesday.
Michigan Reported is more than 9.6 million times Of the COVID-19 vaccine given as of Wednesday 65.9% of 16 or more residents received at least one dose in the meantime 57.4% of 12 or more residents It is considered fully vaccinated.
According to Johns Hopkins University 39 million cases have been reported in the United States,Above 642,000 reported deaths from the virus.. World wide, 5 billion vaccinations Administered, Includes over 370 million doses in the United States alone.
In the world, 218 million people confirmed infected and more than 4.5 million died, According to Johns Hopkins University. Due to limited testing, various ways the country counts deaths, and intentional underreporting by some governments, the true numbers are certainly much higher.
Coronavirus heading:
look: Chart: Scope of Michigan COVID Vaccine
look: Coronavirus Cases, Tracking Outbreaks in Schools, Michigan
Influenza is expected to circulate more than this year due to less COVID precautions
in the meantime Coronavirus pandemic Preventive measures helped Keep the flu away last yearExperts are worried that this year may not be so lucky.
Precautions and restrictions designed to actually prevent the spread of COVID-19 It also helped prevent the spread of the flu, Respiratory illness caused by the flu virus during the 2020 flu season.Last year, this time around, health experts said the United States was COVID. influenzaBut that didn’t happen, probably because of mask wear, social distance, most schools closed, and overall travel reduced.
However, many of these precautions and restrictions are no longer effective this year, and influenza is expected to become more widespread.
Detroit Starts Schedule for Third COVID Vaccination
Detroit has begun a schedule for residents with a weakened immune system to receive a third dose of COVID-19 vaccination.
Residents must be fully vaccinated for at least 6 months and endanger their immune system in order to schedule a third vaccination appointment.
A third dose of Pfizer and Modana vaccinations approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be offered to those who book through a drive-through at the TCF Center.
Please check this out for details.
MDHHS strongly recommends that “schools in Michigan require universal masking when students return.”
Michigan health officials strongly recommend that schools require universal masking when students return to study directly.
last month, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Updated guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the school building.
“Many students have not yet been vaccinated and students under the age of 12 are not yet qualified, including universal masking for consistent face-to-face learning to keep children, staff and families safe. Step-by-step precautions need to be taken, “says the MDHHS release.
With this update, MDHHS guidance Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..
Please check this out for details.
The CDC recommends that vaccinated people wear masks at school.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in some parts of the United States where the coronavirus is rampant.
The CDC on Tuesday, July 27th Delta variant To spread among vaccinated people. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students, and school visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
The CDC said most new infections in the United States are among unvaccinated people. However, “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause mild illness, can occur in vaccinated people.
Michigan COVID-19th Case report after 16th August:
August 16-1,184 new cases
August 17, -1,345 new cases
August 18, -1,345 new cases
August 19-2,098 new cases
August 20-2,099 new cases
August 21-1,306 new cases
August 22-1,307 new cases
August 23-1,307 new cases
August 24-2,163 new cases
August 25-2,163 new cases
August 26-1,979 new cases
August 27-1,979 new cases
August 28-1,673 new cases
August 29-1,673 new cases
August 30, -1,674 new cases
August 31-2,247 new cases
September 1-2,2247 new cases
Michigan COVID-19 reports daily deaths after August 16th.
August 16-7 new deaths (8 in the last 3 days from important records)
August 17-23 new deaths
August 18-23 new deaths (15 in the last two days from important records)
August 19-18 new deaths
August 20-19 new deaths (13 in the last two days from important records)
August 21-4 new deaths
August 22-4 new deaths
August 23-2 new deaths (5 from the last 3 days from important records)
August 24-19 new deaths
August 25-19 new deaths (10 in the last two days from important records)
August 26-34 new deaths
August 27-35 new deaths (42 deaths in the last two days from important records)
August 28-9 new deaths
August 29-9 new deaths
August 30-8 new deaths (6 in the last 3 days from important records)
August 31-45 new deaths
September 1-46 new deaths (36 in the last two days from important records)
Coronavirus resource:
COVID-19 Discussion Forum:
Join the private space and discuss the pandemic. You are invited to share your questions, experiences, insights and opinions.
