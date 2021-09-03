Less than 100 COVID-19 patients at Harifax Health

COVID-19 hospitalizations across Florida, including Halifax Health Medical Center, Advent Health, and Flagler Hospital, are on the decline, according to federal data and local hospital officials.

Authorities believe that increased vaccination, lower case-positive rates, and the addition of monoclonal antibody-treated sites by the state are responsible for the decrease.

“Reduced hospitalization is a reassuring sign,” said Dr. Margaret Crossman, chief medical officer at Harifax Health, in an email statement. “I’m convinced that if we hadn’t been vaccinated so well among the elderly and vulnerable, we would have had far more hospitalizations and deaths. Currently, new cases and COVID-related hospitalizations are relatively rapid. There is a decrease. “

